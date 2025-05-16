Mercedes is about to exit the hot hatch scene by discontinuing the AMG A35 and A45 models. BMW, however, still believes a compact five-door performance model makes sense in 2025, even when it seems like all your neighbors want an SUV. Although unavailable in North America, the 1 Series is a globetrotter, including its M Performance variant. The “F70” recently posed in South Africa in its range-topping M135 guise.

The right-hand-drive 1er shows off its Skyscraper Grey paint, one of several colors offered in South Africa. Those willing to splurge on customization can opt for Individual hues like Storm Bay or the matte Frozen Portimao Blue. BMW installed the optional 19-inch wheels to upgrade the standard 18-inch set, consequently making the M135 look more substantial.

It’s hard to miss the abundance of M logos: on the kidney grille, the engine cover, and even projected onto the ground by the door lights, promoting what BMW calls the “most powerful letter in the world.” At the rear, the “35” digits are small enough that you could be forgiven for mistaking the badge for an “M1.” Furthermore, flourishes include a “1” logo in the Hofmeister kink and the usual M badges on the front fenders.

The M theme continues inside, where the body-hugging front seats feature an illuminated M logo in the integrated headrests, mirroring BMW’s full M models. Additionally, the iconic tri-color stitching appears on the dashboard and steering wheel, which also features a red 12 o’clock mark. The ambient lighting reflects the signature blue, violet, and red scheme.

BMW wrapped the two-tone M Sport seats in perforated Veganza, a marketing term for artificial leather. These new images highlight how much the 1 Series and M135 have changed with the latest generation. The iDrive rotary knob and many physical controls on the center console are gone. The dashboard now appears perhaps a bit too decluttered, but in the smartphone era, maybe an all-screen layout is what younger buyers are after.

In South Africa, BMW sells the M135 with an uncorked version of its B48 engine. The turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline unit makes the full 312 horsepower. By comparison, the European version settles for 296 hp due to stricter emissions regulations. Conversely, at 295 lb-ft (400 Nm), torque output remains the same globally. The horsepower discrepancy applies to other compact M Performance models: X1 M35i, X2 M35i, and M235 Gran Coupe.

Photos: BMW South Africa