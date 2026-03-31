Article Summary The newly launched BMW i3 Sedan morphs into an unlikely revival of the 3 Series Compact for the electric era.

Although an i3 Compact is not happening, the rumored i1 is expected to occupy the same position in the BMW lineup.

This unofficial hatchback rendering tries to see into the future of the BMW i1, which isn't due until 2028 at the earliest.

BMW played its EV cards right by launching the Neue Klasse revolution in its highest-volume segment. The iX3 led the way last year, and the i3 joined it earlier this month. In the foreseeable future, larger and more expensive electric vehicles will consolidate the zero-emission lineup. However, Munich isn’t ignoring affordable EVs.

Spy shots already show a fully redesigned iX1 prototype undergoing testing ahead of a potential launch next year. If you haven’t been bitten by the SUV bug, there’s still hope for an electric hatchback. Although BMW hasn’t officially announced it, the i1 could arrive as early as 2028. We’ve even heard of an internal codename: “NB0.”

This speculative rendering explores the idea of an entry-level BMW electric hatchback with a twist. Rather than introducing the i1 moniker, it revives the spirit of the 3 Series Compact. BMW built that often-criticized model for just a decade across two generations, ending production in 2004 to make way for the 1 Series.

Now, it’s back. Well, at least in imaginary form, since this is only a fun rendering with no official ties to BMW. This hypothetical i3 Compact transforms the new i3 sedan into a five-door hatchback, which we certainly wouldn’t mind in real life. A shorter car for crowded cities would be a welcome addition to the lineup, especially since the 3 Series has grown significantly over the years.

Whether a production model will resemble this rendering remains unclear. Still, the new design direction suggests that a small hatchback with clean, appealing lines is possible. As always, design is subjective, and no automaker can please everyone. Objectively, though, this is the kind of car Munich needs.

With neither the i1 hatch nor the i2 sedan currently on sale, BMW needs to fill this gap sooner rather than later. The i1 is reportedly due around 2028, with the i2 expected shortly after under the “NB8” codename. Although the company hasn’t committed to either model, both would likely feature rear-wheel drive, as the Neue Klasse platform wasn’t developed for front-wheel-drive applications.

An i1 would undercut the iX1, which currently starts at just under €50,000 in Germany. With Audi preparing to launch an electric A2, BMW needs to respond with a relatively affordable luxury EV in the compact segment.

Renderings: theottle / Instagram