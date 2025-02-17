The M1 needs no introduction. BMW’s sole supercar still captivates over 40 years after the last mid-engine coupe was assembled. Giorgetto Giugiaro’s stunning wedge-shaped machine is an exceptionally rare sight, with fewer than 500 vehicles ever made. One has lived a rough life, having crashed 12 years ago. But do not worry–BMW Classic is here to save the day.

This M1 was involved in an accident during a “scenic drive” at the 2013 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. BMW Classic is repairing the car and meticulously restoring the “E26” to its former glory. According to the BMW M1 Club, white is the most common color of all BMW shades, with 163 cars receiving this finish. As you can easily tell, it’s a road-legal version rather than the rarer track-only Procar race car. Even so, that doesn’t make this M1 any less special.

The damage to the M1’s precious fiberglass body could’ve been a lot worse, but seeing the car in such a rough shape still hurts. It would be great for BMW Classic to document the repair and restoration process through a video series like some YouTubers do, but until that happens, these “before” images will have to suffice. Knowing BMW’s modus operandi, the M1 will look as good as new, much like the 507 roadster of Elvis Presley fame.

BMW actually has recent experience with reviving M1s. Ronnie Fieg bought a 1981 M1 some time ago and shipped it to BMW Classic for a complete makeover. The KITH founder had his prized possession rebuilt with original parts as much as possible and repainted in Techno Violet. Inside, it has Individual Grey Merino leather and the usual KITH branding.

BMW Classic needed a whole year to revive Ronnie Fieg’s M1, and we’re certain the team will also go the extra mile to resurrect this damaged car.

Photos: BMW Classic / Instagram