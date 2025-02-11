BMW set up shop in Argentina in 2000 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary by launching the new 1 Series. The F70 was introduced globally last June, but the compact hatchback has just arrived in the South American country. The fourth-generation model’s local premiere took place at the Pilar Golf Club, where it shared the spotlight with the new X3 G45.

More than 9,000 units of the 1 Series have been sold in Argentina to date, making it one of the most popular BMW products locally. The latest iteration of the entry-level car is available in 118 and M135 flavors. The former makes do with a three-cylinder 1.5-liter engine, whereas the latter utilizes a larger four-cylinder 2.0-liter unit. It’s worth noting that Argentina gets the uncorked version of the B48, producing 312 hp. Over in Europe, the same engine is limited to 296 hp to pass stricter emissions regulations.

Pricing kicks off at USD 48,900 for the 118 Advantage, rising to USD 55,900 for the better-equipped 118 Sportline. Step up to the M135, and you’ll be paying USD 79,900.

In other markets, BMW offers greater variety by selling the 1 Series as 116, 120, and 123 gas models alongside 118d and 120d diesels. However, the Bavarian marque has once again skipped electrification. The 1er can’t be had with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, let alone as an EV. It’s the same story for its sedan sibling, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe.

We’ve been reporting on the possibility of an i1 or i2, but these cheaper EVs are unlikely to arrive until near the end of the decade. They’re not part of the initial wave of Neue Klasse models, with six cars coming by 2028. BMW will focus on higher volumes by prioritizing the iX3 crossover (2025) and i3 sedan (2026), along with a few derivatives.

It’s too soon to say whether the 1 Series will receive a successor with combustion engines. From our sources, the current car will remain in production until late 2030.

