Two decades after BMW introduced the 1 Series into the compact premium segment, the Munich automaker launched the fourth generation in summer 2024. The F70 M135 xDrive—the range-topping variant with 300 horsepower—has now caught the attention of Swiss tuning specialist dAHLer Competition Line, which has developed a comprehensive upgrade package targeting both performance and aesthetics.

Power and Exhaust

The centerpiece of dAHLer’s program is the Stage 1 power upgrade for the B48 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The modification increases output from the factory 300 horsepower to 340 hp, while torque climbs from 400 Nm to 480 Nm. A Stage 2 option delivers additional performance for customers seeking more aggressive tuning. Complementing the engine work is a stainless-steel four-pipe exhaust system developed in-house. Both the power upgrade and exhaust are individually available or can be combined. Importantly, the Stage 1 package maintains compliance with Euro 6e emissions standards under WLTP testing protocols and carries EU and Swiss homologation certification.

Chassis Refinement

For chassis dynamics, dAHLer offers a tiered approach. The high-performance coilover suspension provides both adjustable ride height and user-configurable damping stiffness, allowing owners to dial in their preferred balance between compliance and responsiveness. For those prioritizing visual benefits over extensive adjustability, dAHLer’s sport springs offer a more straightforward solution. These components are specifically calibrated to work with the M135’s factory adaptive M-specification dampers.

Wheels and Visual Upgrades

dAHLer’s in-house wheel lineup features prominently in the visual package. The CDC1 design employs ten powerfully sculpted spokes in a traditional aesthetic, while the CDC2 Forged presents a more intricate appearance—its overlapping double-spoke pattern creates a three-dimensional effect. Both designs are available in 8×20-inch sizing wrapped in 235/35R20 rubber. The CDC2 can be specified in various finishes, including a “dAHLer Edition” variant with partially polished faces that further emphasizes the wheel’s dimensional styling.

Currently in development is a carbon fiber front spoiler lip designed to sharpen the M135’s front-end appearance and reinforce its performance-oriented stance.

For pricing, availability, and detailed specifications, interested parties can contact dAHLer Competition Line directly at their Belp headquarters or through their website at daehler-tuning.com.