Two decades after BMW introduced the 1 Series into the compact premium segment, the Munich automaker launched the fourth generation in summer 2024. The F70 M135 xDrive—the range-topping variant with 300 horsepower—has now caught the attention of Swiss tuning specialist dAHLer Competition Line, which has developed a comprehensive upgrade package targeting both performance and aesthetics.

Power and Exhaust

DAHLER COMPETITION BMW F70 M135 15

The centerpiece of dAHLer’s program is the Stage 1 power upgrade for the B48 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The modification increases output from the factory 300 horsepower to 340 hp, while torque climbs from 400 Nm to 480 Nm. A Stage 2 option delivers additional performance for customers seeking more aggressive tuning. Complementing the engine work is a stainless-steel four-pipe exhaust system developed in-house. Both the power upgrade and exhaust are individually available or can be combined. Importantly, the Stage 1 package maintains compliance with Euro 6e emissions standards under WLTP testing protocols and carries EU and Swiss homologation certification.

Chassis Refinement

DAHLER COMPETITION BMW F70 M135 21

For chassis dynamics, dAHLer offers a tiered approach. The high-performance coilover suspension provides both adjustable ride height and user-configurable damping stiffness, allowing owners to dial in their preferred balance between compliance and responsiveness. For those prioritizing visual benefits over extensive adjustability, dAHLer’s sport springs offer a more straightforward solution. These components are specifically calibrated to work with the M135’s factory adaptive M-specification dampers.

Wheels and Visual Upgrades

DAHLER COMPETITION BMW F70 M135 22

dAHLer’s in-house wheel lineup features prominently in the visual package. The CDC1 design employs ten powerfully sculpted spokes in a traditional aesthetic, while the CDC2 Forged presents a more intricate appearance—its overlapping double-spoke pattern creates a three-dimensional effect. Both designs are available in 8×20-inch sizing wrapped in 235/35R20 rubber. The CDC2 can be specified in various finishes, including a “dAHLer Edition” variant with partially polished faces that further emphasizes the wheel’s dimensional styling.

Currently in development is a carbon fiber front spoiler lip designed to sharpen the M135’s front-end appearance and reinforce its performance-oriented stance.

For pricing, availability, and detailed specifications, interested parties can contact dAHLer Competition Line directly at their Belp headquarters or through their website at daehler-tuning.com.