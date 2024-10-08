Rolls-Royce is giving the Ghost Black Badge a nip and tuck for 2025 but the regular model isn’t being neglected either. Seen here in standard and long-wheelbase formats, the opulent sedan transitions to the Series II with discreet design changes. That’s probably for the better since the Cullinan SUV’s recent mid-cycle facelift has been controversial.

The most noticeable update is at the front where the illuminated grille is now flanked by redesigned headlights. These are now gradually narrower as they approach the Pantheon Grille and feature a new daytime running light signature. Rolls-Royce also worked on the bumper that now incorporates a chrome bar almost as long as the front section. The shiny element extends downward at the corners and is bisected by the radar sensor that automakers are still having a hard time hiding.

Since this is only a facelift, the profile hasn’t changed. However, there are a couple of new 22-inch wheels with a nine-spoke design. One of them has a fully polished finish while the other is partially polished. At the rear, the taillights have new graphics derived from the Spectre, RR’s first electric coupe. Because more than 44,000 colors apparently weren’t enough already, the 2025 Ghost is also offered in this fresh Mustique Blue hue.

Hop inside and the first thing you’ll notice is the glass panel extending from one pillar to the other. The digital instrument cluster now has configurable colors to compliment the interior theme or the body color. In the back, there’s support to independently stream content onto the pair of screens. The rear-seat entertainment system comes along with a revised interface for the heating, cooling, and massaging functions. In addition, there’s an upgraded Wi-Fi hotspot and USB-C ports inside the center console.

For the Series II, Rolls-Royce tweaked the 18-speaker sound system by installing a 1,400-watt amplifier. Elsewhere, the dashboard hosts a revised analog clock and a solid stainless-steel figurine of the Spirit of Ecstasy with a mirror-polished finish. Because it’s illuminated and sits on a matte black back panel with high gloss side panels, the light reflects, creating an elegant soft glow.

On the passenger side of the dashboard, RR opted for a night sky theme with stars that light up. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, the 2025 Ghost can display a different motif. It wouldn’t be a proper update without a couple of fresh upholstery choices. Duality Twill took a year to develop and requires 20 hours to complete on each car. It comes in Lilac, Chocolate, or Black and contains a maximum of 2.2 million stitches and a staggering 11 miles of thread in 51 colors.

The more attainable alternative to the majestic Phantom can also be configured with something called Placed Perforation. As its name suggests, the leather upholstery features holes on the surface of the seat to create various designs. Should you want to go all out, Rolls-Royce can apply 107,000 perforations in sizes varying from 0.031 to 0.047 inches.

There aren’t any changes underneath the imposingly long hood. Consequently, the latest Ghost and Ghost Extended soldier on with a twin-turbo, 6.75-liter V12 engine rated at 563 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). The full torque kicks in at 1,600 rpm, ensuring that “’waftability” that Rolls-Royce says a hybrid can’t offer.

The 2025 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II starts at $355,000 in the United States where dealers are already accepting orders. For the sake of comparison, math for the Phantom begins at around $500,000.

Source: Rolls-Royce

2025 Rolls-Royce Ghost

2025 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended