The days of the V12 7 Series began back in 1987, with the introduction of the 5.0-liter M70 V12 in the E32 7 Series. The goal was to provide range-topping smoothness and effortless performance. And, despite being crammed under the hood of five different generations and eventually switching from natural aspiration to twin-turbocharging, its mission was always accomplished. Sadly, the day of the BMW V12 has come to an end with the end of production of the G12 7 Series. The last V12 7 Series – subtly named The Final V12 – was produced in extremely low volume (12 units for the US) and only offered to previous V12 buyers. Turns out BMW keeps tabs on those who have purchased their most exclusive offerings – all the way back to the 1980s.

So, BMW clearly believes the V12-powered 7 Series is special. Otherwise, a special edition would likely not have happened. And with no more V12s in the pipeline – for BMW or many other manufacturers – availability is certain to dwindle through the next few years. So, is the M760i V12 a classic in the making?

Timeless V12 Power

So, how have other V12-powered 7 Series fared over the last few decades? Well, according to this recent sale on Bring a Trailer, you can pick up a pretty nice V12-powered E66 for just a hair over $21,000. Probably the least-desirable version of the V12 cars, that’s still a decent chunk of change for a 15-year-old 7 Series.

Looking at E38 750iL values, we see they command almost 50% more than the E66. This one sold for $30,650 with the same miles. One with more miles commanded a price of $35,000. So – will the last ever BMW V12 become as desirable as the most-favored 7 Series in history? Considering its twin-turbo engine produces nearly double the horsepower and displaces over a liter more than the original recipe, it stands a good chance.

The M760i is Already Aging Well

The G70 BMW 7 Series hasn’t yet been hailed as a benchmark for automotive design. Put bluntly; it hasn’t really been well-received by any of the motoring press. But regardless of how you feel about its, shall we say, unapologetic looks, you can’t deny that the G12 BMW 7 Series is aging well. Moreover, it’s a handsome evolution of the decidedly less-good-looking F01 7 Series before it.

While the styling is solid, it’s still a far cry from classic hits like the E39 M5 – or even the E38 7 Series in terms of rabid fanboyism. But time makes fools of us all, and few people could’ve predicted the E38 7 Series entering the collective consciousness of car enthusiasm.

Exclusivity Goes a Long Way

While specific production numbers are hard to find, it’s easy to confidently say there weren’t too many examples of the M760i produced. $160,00 – to start – luxury sedans are never the quickest-selling automobiles on the market, so low production volume ensured everything sold, eventually. Even when BMW was still producing these beauties, there simply weren’t many of them out there.

This won’t surprise you by now, but they aren’t making any more V12-powered 7 Series vehicles. So, with every day that passes, it gets harder and harder to find one. Low-volume vehicles, historically, eventually creep up in value until the day they become hailed “collectible.” Low-volume vehicles with particularly compelling histories or powertrains? Well…let’s just say that if you want an M760i, you might want to pick one up while you can.