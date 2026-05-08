For the first time this year, BMW’s monthly German sales figures slipped below the prior year. The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) recorded 22,435 new BMW registrations in April 2026, a decline of 0.5 percent. It’s the first negative month of the year for Munich in the German market. In contrast, Audi posted a 19.0 percent increase while Mercedes gained 4.9 percent. Both brands had a rough April 2025 which changed the base of the report.

The Numbers In Order

In raw registrations, the German premium ranking held its usual shape. Mercedes led with 23,291 units, though that figure includes light commercial vehicles — the Citan, Sprinter, and Vito all count toward the KBA total. Strip those out and the gap between Mercedes and BMW narrows considerably. BMW’s 22,435 units almost certainly puts it ahead of Stuttgart on pure passenger cars, as has been the case in other recent months. Audi, despite its 19 percent surge, reached only 18,451 units.

Two sub-brands had better months than their parents. MINI posted a 23.7 percent increase, reaching 3,441 units. Smart, Mercedes’ electric city-car subsidiary, registered 972 vehicles — a 260 percent jump, though off a number small enough that the math is somewhat flattering.

Year-to-Date Is Where It Gets Interesting

Through the first four months of 2026, BMW has registered 80,982 new vehicles in Germany — up 5.6 percent on the same period last year. Mercedes sits at 82,386 units but is running 0.5 percent below its 2025 pace, and that figure still includes roughly 5,000 commercial vehicles counted in the first three months alone. The underlying passenger car picture for Mercedes is worse than the headline suggests.

Audi’s 10 percent year-to-date growth sounds healthy, but 70,037 units still leaves it nearly 11,000 behind BMW and over 12,000 behind Mercedes. April’s big swing closed no meaningful gap.

Overall, BMW’s year is still running well ahead of last year. March was the only month with higher outright sales than the prior year’s equivalent, but the overall trajectory is solid. The real test will be whether the summer months hold up against what was a strong second half of 2025.