When BMW introduced the facelifted iX in late January, the name of the M Performance version was changed. The iX M60 had to die so that the iX M70 could live, now with an extra 40 horsepower on tap. The upgraded dual-motor setup gives you 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts). Torque remains unchanged, at a ludicrous 1,015 Newton-meters (749 pound-feet). Activate launch control, and torque temporarily rises to 1,100 Nm (811 l-lb-ft).

A new promo video gives us a taste of the iX M70’s acceleration from a standstill when launch control is on. Despite the power bump, the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) hasn’t changed compared to the previous M Performance model. The hottest iX still needs 3.8 seconds from a standstill. If you factor in the one-foot rollout method, the sprint time drops to 3.5 seconds. The iX M70 is not any faster than its predecessor as far as top speed is concerned. BMW still puts an electronic limiter programmed to kick in at 155 mph (250 km/h).

It’s an impressive feat for an electric SUV that weighs 2,580 kilograms (5,687 pounds) in European specification. However, it remains to be seen how many iX M70 owners will do these hard launches, given their impact on the battery pack. BMW does quote a significantly improved range, reaching 600 kilometers (379 miles) in the WLTP cycle. The old M Performance model did 561 kilometers (349 miles) on a single charge. Real-world tests have shown that BMW’s electric cars typically offer a longer range than the manufacturer’s estimation.

Once again, a full-fat M version isn’t going to happen. The role of the first true M EV has already been assigned to the Neue Klasse i3 unless the NK iX3 in M guise comes out first.

Production of the revamped iX starts this month in Dingolfing, with deliveries to follow in the second quarter of 2025. The model, internally codenamed “I20,” will reportedly be retired in mid-2028. Its place in the lineup could be taken by the unconfirmed iX5 based on the next-gen X5 (“G65”).

Source: BMW M / YouTube