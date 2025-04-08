BMW took just about everyone by surprise in mid-February when it rolled out the Vision Driving Experience. Although the company made it abundantly clear that the concept wouldn’t go into production, we all had the electric M3 in our minds. Time will tell whether the electric super sedan codenamed “ZA0” will be related in any way to the VDX. Meanwhile, the wild concept is back in new images.

It looks just as spectacular as it did a few months ago, but we notice a subtle change. The centerlock wheels are now different, although it might be because BMW removed the aero covers and LEDs. Either way, the alloys have a more regular design with a dual-spoke layout nestled within the bulging fenders. The VDX sits close to the road and keeps the camouflage, presumably to hide some aero trickery.

The rear angle is by far the car’s most controversial due to the bumper’s huge openings. The split diffuser with an extra panel tucked underneath improves downforce to keep the concept glued to the road. Compared to the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse upon which it’s based, the VDX features a rear spoiler built into the body.

With over 1,300 hp on tap, you’re looking at the most potent car BMW has ever built. An exact horsepower figure has not been released, but we’ve been told the motors can deliver a combined output of up to 1,700 hp. However, the electric M3 will have less than half, with the base model expected to churn around 670 hp. But the engineers are working on quad-motor EVs, so there will be a time when M will sell an electric car with four-digit horsepower.

The VDX certainly looks outlandish, but BMW is likely to tone it down a few notches for the electric M3. That’s probably for the better because the concept has more than a few exaggerated details. Expect the production car to break cover in the latter half of 2027.

Photos: BMW / Instagram