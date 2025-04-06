The BMW M5 has come a long way since its humble beginnings in the 1980s. From naturally aspirated straight-six engines to V10 screamers, and now an electrified twin-turbocharged V8, the M5 continues to redefine itself. With the latest generation (G90), BMW introduces electrification, and after nearly 1,000 miles behind the wheel, initial impressions are largely positive—with some notable considerations. We recently took delivery of our 2025 BMW M5 G90 long-term press car and it’s now time to share initial impressions and insights about what it’s like to live with BMW’s first electrified M5. In this first review, we’ll primarily cover the new M5’s daily driving characteristics. Later on, we’ll explore its performance on the track and on winding backroads.

Daily Drivability: Better Than The F90 M5

One of the biggest questions surrounding the G90 M5 is whether its added weight—nearly 1,000 lbs heavier than the outgoing F90—is noticeable during daily driving. Surprisingly, the extra heft largely disappears in daily scenarios. In fact, comfort is notably improved. The G90’s Comfort mode is balanced, avoiding excessive softness or harshness. In Sport, the ride resembles the previous generation’s Comfort setting, while Sport Plus tightens things up just enough to enhance agility without becoming uncomfortable. The difference between standard mode and Sport Plus is now far more dramatic than in the F90, highlighting the versatility introduced with electrification and adaptive suspension.

Despite the significant weight gain—approaching nearly 5,400 pounds due to the hybrid hardware—it never feels cumbersome during daily commutes or highway cruising. Instead, the G90 genuinely feels like a more refined and comfortable everyday car compared to its predecessor, the F90.

2025 BMW M5 G90 Good Dual-Personality Drivetrain

Improved Ride Comfort Compared to F90 M5

Rear-Axle Steering Bad Weight Impact on Dynamics

Interior Piano Black Trim

The hybrid mode transition is not always smooth

Around town, I like to use mostly the Hybrid mode with the car deciding the best drivetrain option for me. But I quickly switch into the Electric mode in stop-and-go traffic so I can take full advantage of the maximum regenerative braking option. The Michelin PS5S tires (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) fitted on this car are noticeably quieter and smoother than the Hankook tires from my previous G90 M5 test, improving daily livability. Interestingly, the G90 M5 feels more like a highly sporty, downsized 7 Series rather than the traditional raw M5. Given BMW never offered a proper M7, this M5 might be as close as we get, delivering luxury and refinement blended with impressive performance in a manageable package.

Surprisingly, BMW omitted Level 2+ Highway Assistant, likely emphasizing that the M5 remains a driver-focused machine. Hands-free driving is limited to 40 mph and only for short durations—further reinforcing its performance-oriented intentions.

Electrification: Triple Personalities

Electrification has granted the G90 M5 two entirely distinct personalities. On short, city-based trips in EV mode, it quietly glides along, effortlessly whispering through traffic. It actually feels at times like the i5 M60 sedan. I was particularly surprised at how swift and responsive it feels even without the V8 engaged. Yet, switch to Sport Plus mode, and the car transforms completely. Throttle response sharpens, chassis dynamics become taut, and suddenly, you’re torturing the tires with that power, and a bit of a heavy nose.

However, the transition between electric and gasoline power isn’t always silky smooth, particularly in colder weather. There’s a slight vibration and uptick in rumble as the V8 wakes up, a gentle but noticeable hand-off between battery and combustion engine. Even in pure EV mode, flooring the accelerator prompts the V8 to kick in—albeit with a slight but tangible delay. Yet overall, the plug-in hybrid drivetrain is more refined than in the XM.

BMW’s drivetrain flexibility shines through the programmable M1 and M2 buttons. I’ve configured M1 for moderate, ICE-focused driving that maintains a smooth, quiet experience, while M2 sets the car into full performance mode with maximum power, stiffer suspension, and heightened responsiveness. Essentially, you get three distinct cars in one: a relaxed electric cruiser, a dynamic yet comfortable sedan, and a full-fledged performance monster.

Brakes and Steering

BMW of North America optioned our test car with the $8,500 M Carbon Ceramic Brakes. Although pricey—and despite having no intention to track the car if it was mine—I genuinely appreciate their benefit: dramatically reduced brake dust. As someone meticulous about keeping wheels clean, less brake dust greatly satisfies my OCD. Yes, they require slightly longer warm-up times compared to steel brakes, but it’s a trade-off worth making for everyday cleanliness. If money no object. I would say that if you live anywhere near some canyons, then that would be another good reason to get the ceramic brakes.

The rear-wheel steering is another standout feature, especially when driving in a busy city like Chicago. It significantly enhances urban maneuverability, making parallel parking and tight turns remarkably easier. It also notably reduces the turning radius, making the G90 M5 surprisingly manageable given its size.

Styling and Presence

The design initially didn’t win me over. The squared-off, aggressive appearance felt polarizing at first, even prompting a candid conversation with designer Jose Casas about this styling direction. Yet, after living with the new M5, the quirky and bold look has grown significantly on me and notably attracts attention, sparking conversations, especially among non-BMW enthusiasts.

Interior and Technology

Inside, the new 2025 BMW M5 offers a comfortable, tech-forward environment with lots of whistles and bells, and lights. However, interior quality could be better. BMW persists in using piano black plastics on the dash, door sills, and bumpers, which quickly become fingerprint magnets and are frustratingly susceptible to scratches.

The latest iDrive 8.5 infotainment system is finally up to par—responsive, intuitive, and quick to navigate despite its complexity. Although it doesn’t yet include BMW’s forthcoming large language model-based iDrive X, once you learn the voice command structure, making quick adjustments becomes second nature.

Practicality and Family Use

Seating comfort remains solid, though rear passengers have slightly less room compared to the F90—likely due to the battery’s positioning beneath the floor. Still, fitting two child seats proved easy, and the M5 remains practical for family use, even though slightly more snug. Nonetheless, fitting two child seats posed no challenges, affirming its viability as a family-friendly performance sedan.

Final Initial Thoughts

Nearly 1,000 miles in, my first impressions are overall positive. While it lacks the raw edge of previous M5 generations, the new G90 M5 has matured into an exceptional daily driver that seamlessly blends luxury, comfort, and electrified performance. If daily comfort and versatility are priorities, it’s an excellent choice. For those seeking a pure track-oriented weapon, however, consider an F90 M5 Competition or M5 CS instead. Speaking of the latter, it’s still arguably the best M5 ever made.

This initial experience sets the stage for a deeper dive as I continue exploring how the G90 M5 holds up in daily life. Stay tuned for a more detailed video review coming soon.