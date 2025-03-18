When BMW launched the first M5 in 1985, it redefined what a sports sedan could be. Now, almost 40 years later, we’re getting behind the wheel of the latest iteration—the 2025 BMW M5 (G90)—for a long-term test. This marks the start of an exciting journey as we live with the G90 M5 and see how well it balances daily drivability with high-performance driving.

Why the G90 M5?

The new 2025 BMW M5 (G90) is the first electrified M5, combining a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with a plug-in hybrid system, producing 717 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque. That’s more power than any standard M5 before it, but two big questions arise: Does hybridization enhance or dilute the M5’s character? And does the weight matter for a daily driver? The latter question is even more important because the new G90 M5 sedan was criticized for its weight. Weighing in at a massive 5,390 lbs, the new G90 M5 Sedan is nearly 1,000 lbs heavier than the outgoing F90 model, placing it in a class of its own. Our goal is to see how relevant the weight is during long term testing versus quick bursts on the track.

Our Spec: Fully Loaded with a Splash of BMW Individual

BMW of North America spec’d out our press car with some of the best options available, making this one of the most well-rounded G90 M5s on the road. And one of the most expensive ones also. Our 2025 BMW M5 carries a total MSRP of $146,225.

Exterior Color: Sepia Metallic ($5,000) – This rare and sophisticated shade gives the M5 an understated yet elegant presence.

– This rare and sophisticated shade gives the M5 an understated yet elegant presence. Interior: Silverstone/Black Extended Merino Leather (included) – A premium combination of comfort and sporty contrast.

– A premium combination of comfort and sporty contrast. M Dual Spoke 20”/21” Dark Grey Wheels (included) – The staggered setup adds to the aggressive stance while ensuring optimal grip.

– The staggered setup adds to the aggressive stance while ensuring optimal grip. M Carbon Ceramic Brakes ($8,500) – A must-have for serious track use, offering superior stopping power and heat resistance.

– A must-have for serious track use, offering superior stopping power and heat resistance. Carbon Package ($3,100) – Adds lightweight carbon fiber trim all around.

– Adds lightweight carbon fiber trim all around. Executive Package ($1,850) – Includes ventilated and massaging seats, illuminated kidney grille, interior camera and more.

– Includes ventilated and massaging seats, illuminated kidney grille, interior camera and more. Driving Assistance Professional Package ($1,700) – Offers advanced driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and hands-free highway driving.

What’s Coming Next?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the G90 M5 is whether a 717-horsepower hybrid sports sedan can function as a true daily driver. We’ll be putting it through city traffic, highway commutes, and stop-and-go situations to see how usable and comfortable it is in everyday life. Does the hybrid assist help in urban settings, or is it just extra complexity? Of course, an M5 isn’t just about the daily grind—it belongs on fun roads as well. We’ll be taking it to the some twisty backcountry roads to see if it still feels like a proper M car.

Another crucial aspect of this test is long-distance road trips. The Executive Package should provide plenty of luxury, but does the plug-in hybrid system affect highway efficiency? And more importantly, can the M5 still offer the classic effortless grand touring experience that its predecessors were known for?

Finally, we’ll dive deep into the hybrid performance itself. Is the plug-in system an advantage in terms of acceleration, torque fill, and fuel economy? Or does it simply add weight, impacting the agility that M cars are known for? BMW claims a 25-30 mile electric range—but how does that hold up in real-world conditions?

Stay tuned as we put the 2025 BMW M5 through its paces to find out if it truly delivers the best of both worlds—brutal performance and daily usability. If you have any questions for us, or if you’d like us to test certain features, please leave them in the comments section below. Now for starters, let’s take a look at this beautiful G90 M5 spec with the Chicago Skyline as a backdrop.