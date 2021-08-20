TEST DRIVE: BMW M5 CS — The M5 Goes Out with a Bang

Stunning Carbon Fiber Bucket Seats

Getting in requires some maneuvering over the tall thigh bolsters and plunking down into the seat, which isn’t very graceful even for me and I’m only 5’9″, 165 lbs. Someone larger will have some trouble. Additionally, the lack of lumbar support made even my back hurt after several hours and I’m only 31. Older folks might struggle over time.

That said, the seats are sensational, otherwise. For performance driving, this ass has never felt a greater chair. They support in all the right places, hugging you where you want to be hugged. Which you’ll need in the BMW M5 CS, even more so than in the M3 and M4, which get the seats as optional extras. The g-forces possible in the M5 CS are enough to dislodge even the heaviest of rumps from a standard seat, so you’ll need the grabby thigh and shoulder supports of the CS’ carbon buckets.

Hilariously, BMW also added sport bucket seats to the back. Rather than a traditional bench seat, the BMW M5 CS has two bucket seats, sculpted into the rear bulkhead. They both look incredible and feel awesome. In fact, the back seats might be the best seats in the house. From them, you get to see the cool carbon back of the front seats, while also getting to go for the ride of your life. The fact that you can take four three friends in your M5 CS to the race track and everyone have a blast makes the M5 CS one of the coolest cars on the planet.

Sure, you can do that in almost any super sedan but the M5 CS is the only one to give the three other passengers their very own racing seat. During my week with it, everyone that saw the car was enamored with its back seats. My son isn’t even four yet and he wanted to hang out in the back with me because even he thought the seats were that cool. Good dad moment, for sure.

Pirelli Tires Designed Specifically For The M5 CS

BMW made an interesting switch from Michelin to Pirelli, for the M5 CS. Typically, I’d prefer Michelins but the bespoke Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, designed specifically for the M5 CS, are mega. Grip levels are insane, as the CS will hang onto corners at speeds that simply defy the physics of such a heavy car, if you’re careful with the throttle. However, if you want to be a hoon, the M5 CS will slide as easily and progressively as an M2 CS. It’s a remarkably duality that I don’t think BMW has ever pulled off before.

Still, though, that’s not the best part. One turn of the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel — which itself is so much better than any other BMW wheel, with a perfect diameter and skinnier rim than usual — and I realized that the M5 CS is a different beast than the standard car.