Keyboard warriors often say that “if a design has to be explained, then it’s not a good design.” However, the thought process behind drawing a car is hugely complex. It has a level of depth that people outside of car design may not fully understand. Us included. Of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, and everyone is entitled to their opinion. As with most recent BMWs, the M5 G90 hasn’t been getting positive reviews regarding how it looks.

BMWBLOG had the opportunity to chat with the car’s exterior design and learn more about what went into creating the seventh-generation M5. Jose Casas also took us on a tour of the more practical M5 G99 Touring. In addition, he told us his favorite colors for the two body styles. Here are the five design details that we reckon are interesting to learn about:

Why So Many Glossy Black Accents?

Because the new M5 is based on a 5 Series, certain parts are carried over from the regular G60. The hood and headlights are borrowed from the standard luxury sedan. Some elements of the kidney grille are also taken from the G60. To make the performance version stand out, the bumper has a new look with glossy black accents for the air intakes. Casas told us the dark finish was deliberately chosen to emphasize where the air goes through and to make the car look like it’s sitting closer to the road.

He also thinks this finish provides a powerful contrast with some of the colors, including the matte Frozen hues from the Individual catalog. Casas goes on to say glossy black looks luxurious and expensive to strengthen the connection with the 5 Series. Horatiu rightfully points out the grille’s glossy black surround also conceals the hood’s shutline in the central area. The same finish was used at the corners of the bumpers for the functional air curtains that improve airflow by guiding it outside. It’s worth noting the G90 is the first M5 to have wider tracks compared to a regular 5 Series Sedan.

Split Theme

The split lower intake serves an aesthetic role. BMW’s design team decided to bisect that section to avoid making a “big mouth” that would’ve looked too normal. The striking split layout is a recurring theme since it’s also noticeable in the kidney grille, hood, and rear diffuser. When the optional carbon fiber roof is added, its central recess visually connects the car’s front to the rear.

On the Touring, the roof spoiler also has a two-section layout. It’s worth mentioning the M5 wagon doesn’t have a carbon fiber roof, not even as an option. As with the smaller M3 Touring, BMW told us it would’ve been too much of a hassle to modify the assembly line. After all, these high-performance wagons are pricey niche products.

Smallest Wheel Arch Lip Of Any BMW

During the time we spent with Casas, we learned the M5 has the smallest wheel arch lip of any BMW on sale today. Both the sedan and wagon have it, and once again, the idea was to lower the car and make it look like it’s glued to the road. We’ll admit it’s hard to notice so we’ll take his word for it. Nevertheless, it’s a neat detail not found in any of the official documentation.

Because the front and rear are so aggressive, the design team wanted to balance things out with a smoother profile. The goal was to have a simple and clean silhouette, although that charging port on the front fender does the exact opposite. The body-colored rocker panels tidy things up and accentuate the lower stance of the M5.

New Rear Fender Design

Moving at the back, the M5 doesn’t use the same rear fenders as a normal 5 Series. The creases in the quarter panels have been changed to give the illusion of a longer trunk lid. There’s now a lower line that creates a visual connection between the “M5” logo in the Hofmeister kink to the upper corner of the taillights.

The M5 Touring does things differently by having a character line that goes from the front all the way to the back. The thinking here is a wagon has to be as long as possible to emphasize the generous length.

Regulations Dictated Rear Diffuser Design

Casas told us the rear diffuser sticks out so much from the body because of US crash test regulations. Separately, former BMW Head of Design Domagoj Dukec explained a few months ago that the split configuration was a necessity. The central part of the diffuser can’t be functional due to regulations regarding the tow hook. BMW could’ve made that area fake but decided to split the diffuser in two. Dukec, now Head of Rolls-Royce Design, said this decision was taken to accentuate the quad tips.

At the end of the interview we attached below, Casas told us he’d get the sedan in Frozen Black and the wagon in Isle of Man Green. Both body styles are offered with a whopping 150 Individual colors, so there should be a special finish for just about everyone.