You know the times are changing when “M3” and “electric” are in the same headline. After the paparazzi caught the hot EV sedan in snowy Scandinavia, “ZA0” testing has now moved to Germany. A prototype of the first M3 without a combustion engine has been spotted working out at the ‘Ring gym. It combines the typical BMW black and white swirly camouflage with a colorful M motif around the bulging wheel arches. The M theme also adorns the corners of both bumpers.

Nurburgring Testing Has Begun

Although the license plate ending in “E” doesn’t exclude plug-in hybrids, we’re not hearing the roar of an inline-six. Predictably, the electric M3 is eerily quiet, although wlisten ton hear an ICE-powered car in the background. The noise made by the first full-fat M electric model comes from the tires. While purists will find an EV sacrilegious, they can take comfort in knowing BMW will do another six-cylinder M3, the “G84.”

But what if we were to tell you M might give the electric M3 the sound of a gas car? A recent teaser video hinted at the prospects of a synthesized straight-six noise. We will find out for sure as the car’s launch approaches, expected in 2027. Meanwhile, BMW will launch the regular i3 sedan (“NA0”) in the latter half of 2026.

Neue Klasse Design

Since the electric M3 is still in its early stages, the prototype caught at the Nordschleife doesn’t have all the production bits in place. Although it appears to have the final body panels, the lights are temporary. The shape, size, and location of the headlights and taillights are unlikely to change since that would require modifications to the bodywork. However, BMW will modify the inner graphics at both ends.

Because the camo blocks the view, the taillights seem much narrower than they really are. We’re confident the rear clusters extend onto the trunk lid. That’s how BMW designed the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept, and the M3 “ZA0” should be an angrier-looking version of the concept. Wider wheel arches and bigger air intakes are on the menu, among other ingredients, although not as radical as the Vision Driving Experience.

BMW gave the bonkers VDX more than 1,300 horsepower from a quad-motor setup, but the electric M3 will reportedly settle for “only” 670 hp or something in that range. As a refresher, Neue Klasse models will have one, two, three, and even four motors. The initial M3 “ZA0” flavor could pack two motors, but nothing is official at this point.