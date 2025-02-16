This may look like an M version of the Vision Neue Klasse concept, but it’s much more than that. Dubbed the BMW Vision Driving Experience (VDX), the prototype represents the first application of what the company calls the “Heart of Joy” software stack. The marketing lingo refers to four integrated control devices (aka “superbrains”) that react much quicker than anything found in current production models.

The drivetrain, brakes, and energy recuperation are all controlled simultaneously “with a new level of speed and precision.” Additionally, the engine and chassis control form a single unit that reacts with a latency of less than one millisecond. That’s 10 times faster than existing models. BMW touts unprecedented handling, stability, traction, and speed delivered by the VDX.

The “Heart of Joy” Software Stack

Developed entirely in-house, the BMW Dynamic Performance Control integrates all these functions. It’s not all about performance and making the car more fun to drive; efficiency also receives a boost. Compared to an existing EV, the maximum recuperation level jumps by 9 miles (15 kilometers) during “dynamic overland travel.” BMW claims the regenerative braking system is as much as 25% more efficient, enabling one-pedal operation in most driving conditions.

Without going into too much detail, BMW claims the VDX has all-wheel drive. That means it has at least one electric motor at the back and another at the front. But since it’s the company’s most potent prototype ever, it likely employs a quad-motor setup. The fully electric M2 F87 we discussed recently already had over 1,000 horsepower. Moreover, we’ve been told a quad-motor M EV can push out one megawatt or 1,341 hp.

The Most Potent BMW Prototype Ever

The exact horsepower figure remains undisclosed, but we learned that the prototype we experienced produced anywhere from 1,300 to 1,700 horsepower. Essentially, BMW can adjust the power output of this Neue Klasse model as needed. What we do know for sure it’s that the VDX has a whopping 13,269 lb-ft (17,990 Nm). The engineers are curious to see whether the sophisticated control system can manage the massive torque, which kicks in virtually instantly. It’s hard to imagine a production car with this much torque, but BMW is aiming high.

There are no plans to put the VDX into production. However, lessons learned during development will be applied to all Neue Klasse cars. Future EVs will be smoother when driving at lower speeds and during full-throttle acceleration. Whether it’s a regular iX3 or the already confirmed electric M3, the entire NK portfolio will take advantage of the new developments.

Future Design Elements of the ZA0 M3 Electric?

As for the VDX’s design, it does look like the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse has gone through an M makeover. It sits significantly lower than the standard concept and adopts much more aggressive front and rear ends. Traditional side mirrors have replaced the cameras. BMW chose to drape the car in camouflage, so there could be some aero tricks the Bavarians are unwilling to reveal just yet. The light-up centerlock wheels are probably just for show, but we’re hoping the bulging fenders make it to production on the electric M3.

A Lot of Downforce

Although you can’t see them, we know the engineers integrated five pillars into the chassis. These partially contribute to a total downforce of 1.8 tons even when the prototype stands still. BMW made additional changes to keep the car glued to the road to cope with the four-digit horsepower. It’s an impressive feat, considering the VDX has no large wing at the back.

Inside, there’s carbon fiber galore and a pair of Recaro front bucket seats with a Schroth racing harness. A fire extinguisher is in the passenger’s footwell in case something goes awry, along with extra switchgear typically found in prototypes. BMW deleted the roundel from the steering wheel, which has switched from white to black. The central touchscreen and Panoramic Vision pillar-to-pillar projection have been carried over. Interestingly, the stalks behind the steering wheel were not present in the concept.

Even though a production vehicle is not coming, the Vision Driving Experience gives us hope for more engaging and efficient BMWs. The iX3 will inaugurate the Neue Klasse lineup when it debuts this year, followed by an i3 sedan in 2026. At least four other EVs will follow by 2028.