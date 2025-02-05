BMW M CEO Frank van Meel goes back on camera to give us another behind the scene look at the future BMW M3 electric. In the previous episode, the M division unveiled a fully electric M2 based on the F87 platform, called “The Beast”. The M2 EV journey started in 2018 when a small team within BMW M began work on what eventually became “The Beast.” Michael Sailer, from the Functional Development BMW M Driving Dynamics team, calls it a “super powerful” prototype, admitting it’s hard to control. Although on the surface, it looks like a slightly modified F87, it’s actually a “super raw vehicle” used solely for development and testing purposes.

The M2 electric is touted as a first-generation electric M prototype. Its successor, the colorful quad-motor i4 M50, is also part of this video doing some testing in the coldest part of Sweden: Arjeplog. The idea is to show how the quad motor drivetrain can handle more challenging surfaces, like frozen lakes and roads covered with snow. We’ve been to Arjeplog a few years ago to test the iX5 Hydrogen and can attest to both the coldness and coolness of that part of the Arctic Circle.

All these tests are leading to the production series BMW M3 electric, codename ZA0, which will come out in 2027. Built on the Neue Klasse platform shared with the NA0 i3 launching in 2026, the iM3 promises high-performance electric thrills. The base model is expected to deliver around 670 horsepower, with more powerful versions likely to follow. While BMW has hinted at quad-motor EVs with over 1,300 horsepower, the M3 electric will initially focus on more accessible levels of performance.

The ZA0 M3 EV will leverage the Neue Klasse platform’s cutting-edge Heart of Joy supercomputer, which powers an advanced all-wheel-drive system and integrated driving dynamics control. These innovations ensure that the M3 delivers the precision and agility that drivers expect from an M car, even as the lineup transitions to electric power. BMW M plans to offer several versions of the M3 and M4 (ZA2) electric models, with varying power outputs to cater to different performance needs.

If EVs aren’t your thing, don’t worry—BMW M has you covered. A next-generation BMW M3 with an internal combustion engine is on the way. The G84 M3 is expected to arrive sometime in 2028, building on the foundation of the current G80 M3.