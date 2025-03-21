With 150 colors to choose from, configuring a new BMW M5 is like a kid walking into a candy store. If you’re tired of the usual black and white shades and everything in between, here’s something completely different. Carrying the “P9A” codename, Frozen Purple Metallic is an eye-catching matte finish from the Individual catalog. We saw a Daytona Violet G90 sedan a few months ago but this G99 wagon stands out even more.

A plug-in hybrid wagon might not seem all that exciting at first, but this M5 Touring isn’t the typical family hauler. Bulgarian dealer AVTOMOBIL.ME went all out while customizing the car, deciding to go with the two-tone wheels (951 M) and Kyalami Orange interior. Love it or loathe it, this long-roof M5 certainly has the wow factor. It’s perfectly understandable if you think it’s just too wild. After all, when was the last time you saw a purple wagon with an orange interior?

But this eccentric G99 build shows the wide variety available when shopping in the upper echelon of BMWs. Beyond the many options, the M5 Touring has tremendous road presence thanks to those wide wheel arches. The large air intakes and quad exhaust tips immediately set it apart from a regular 5 Series Touring G61.

Say what you will about BMW obsessing over SUVs, but it’ll build you a 717-horsepower that looks like this. There’s room for improvement as the M5 Touring doesn’t have bucket seats, not even as an option. While body-hugging front seats will probably come later in life, a carbon roof seems unlikely. After all, the smaller M3 Touring G81 doesn’t have it either. It would be too much of a hassle to change the assembly line at the Dingolfing factory in Germany for just one product.

We’re wondering how BMW could top the M5 Touring should it give the G99 the CS treatment. However, even if a Competition Sport is planned, it’s not coming anytime soon. The M division doesn’t need to hurry since it has already increased production of both body styles to keep up with strong demand. With a Neue Klasse-derived Life Cycle Impulse due in 2027, an M5 CS is unlikely to arrive until then.

Source: avtomobil.me / Instagram, Avtomobil