We’ve been hoping and asking since before the car was even confirmed, but BMW M has finally closed the door on us. During talks with at Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President Customer, Brand, Sales at BMW M, it’s been revealed that the G81 M3 Touring is never coming to America in any form. A darn shame if you ask us, especially when the VP herself acknowledges that “the demand from the US for the M5 Touring is incredible.”

The G81 M3 Touring Won’t Ever Come to the US

So, while simultaneously acknowledging that there was an inordinate amount of demand for a stateside wagon, Ms. Neubauer also shut us down when it came to the prospect of bringing the longroof to our shores. In an exclusive interview with BMWBLOG, she noted that “at the time where we are now, it’s just too late for the current model of the M3 Touring.” Sorry to the few of you that still had your hopes up.

Neubauer acknowledged that she “personally,” felt sad the brand didn’t capitalize on the Touring’s apparent US popularity. “At the time where we drew the decision, the market told us no, it’s too small for the US. We will probably not be able to sell it,” she explained. A BMW spokesperson also noted that pent-up demand for the M3 Touring will help the M5 Touring, which seems logical. We’re hoping that means the M5 Touring sells well enough to demand a next-gen M3 Touring. Speaking of…

Reading into her earlier quote gives us a little bit of hope. She stipulates “current model of the M3 Touring.” So, we may potentially have another shot with a next-gen M3. We’ve got no hard evidence that there will be another M3 Touring, of course, but we do have Sylvia’s parting words on the topic. “Please tell them to go for the M5 Touring,” she said regarding the diehards waiting stateside for the current M3 wagon. “And tell the dealers next time when we ask the question that they say ‘thumbs up, we want an M3 Touring.'” Here’s your sign, guys.