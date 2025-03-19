BMW kicked off M5 production in July 2024 when the first sedans rolled off the assembly line. In November, the Dingolfing plant in Germany started making wagons, too. Deliveries didn’t begin until the end of the year, so it’s premature to talk about sales figures. However, BMW is happy to report the cars are selling better than expected.

We spoke with Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at BMW M, who said they have already increased M5 G90 production. The company has also ramped up M5 G99 output even more compared to the original plan, so much so that current production is split evenly between the two body styles.

BMW thought the sedan would account for two-thirds of total demand over the entire life cycle, leaving the wagon with the remaining third. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore, at least if we were to judge by how the order books currently look. Of course, this is a dynamic situation, so changes to the schedule are likely. It’s especially true considering M is already testing a facelifted version with Neue Klasse styling. Maybe some customers will decide to wait for the LCI? Some might, although the Life Cycle Impulse won’t come out until early 2027.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised the M5 Touring is doing so well. After all, it’s the first time BMW has sold an M wagon in the United States. Americans missed out on the rare M5 E34 and the V10-powered M5 E61. We recently learned that the M3 G81 isn’t getting a US visa either. Surprise or not, we’re just happy to learn its bigger brother is performing well in an SUV-obsessed world.

Ideally, BMW is now confident that it can ship more wagons to the United States and sell them. As we reported last year, dealers want a cheaper 5 Series Touring G61 alongside the G99. After all, the M5 Touring is far from affordable, starting at $125,275 before options.