We’re fans of the BMW Z8 here at BMWBLOG. It’s news enough when one comes up for sale — after all, BMW made just 5,703 examples for the entire world between 1999 and 2003. But it’s an even more exciting day when one pops up with some rare color scheme or — in this car’s case — an selection of interesting modifications. And when it comes to modifications, there’s arguably no more iconic name than Dinan. For the next six days, we’ll be watching this auction pretty carefully to see where the market values an undeniably special car with some very select modifications.

What This Z8 Offers

While the car is black over black — far from the most uncommon specification for a Z8 — the details matter most. A set of 20-inch wheels sourced from an ALPINA Roadster (ALPINA’s Z8 equivalent) immediately improve on the factory 18-inch split-spoke wheels, although the latter are included if the new owner wants to go back to factory fresh. Honestly, we wouldn’t. But ALPINA wheels are just the icing on the cake of a long and impressive Dinan parts list.

Dinan anti-sway bars complement Dinan suspension components (springs and camber plates). That should tighten up the cornering performance nicely — especially paired with the larger wheels. But the car’s 4.9-liter V8 engine borrowed from the E39 M5 has a nice variety of Dinan goodies accompanying it, too. Dinan exhaust headers, an intake system, and mass air flow meters give the car a bit more grunt and growl. Tuning software ensures this Z8 can make the most of its new equipment.

Is It Worth the Extra Cash?

The seller’s driving video (linked above) should answer that question for you. Thanks to a series of receipts provided by the seller, we can see the previous ownership spared no expense when customizing this Z8. The car apparently represents nearly $25,000 worth of modifications and installation costs. Obviously, that’s not going to add a 1:1 value on top of the Z8. Which, we should discuss: while the Z8 has low miles (14,000, a huge positive), the car does have a small catch. The Carfax report shows “minor damage” occurring in 2008. But this isn’t so big a deal; especially paired with documentation from the same period indicating rock chip repair and installation of clear paint protection film on the front bumper.

Bids are already pouring in. With the car at 6 days remaining, top bid is $55,000. Being a final production year car in an inoffensive, if perhaps relatively pedestrian spec, with a ton of great modifications means this is a Z8 auction to watch. While the Carfax report might discourage truly outrageous bids, the 14,000-mile car should still manage to fetch a good number. And, truthfully, the Dinan mods might add a considerable value to the right buyer — the most recent Dinan car at auction sold earlier this year with considerably more miles for the still significant $185,000. Personally? The mileage and modifications make this car stand out, Carfax be damned. The E52 Z8’s history and importance to the brand can’t really be overstated. I expect a significantly higher selling price than the last Dinan car’s. You can check out the Bring a Trailer auction here and watch (or bid) along.