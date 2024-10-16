If you can’t decide which Individual color is a good match for the new M5, we’re here to help. This fresh comprehensive photo gallery of BMW’s super sedan shows the G90 in five special hues. Of the lot, Daytona Violet would be our pick. The other four cars are finished in Grigio Telesto, Frozen Black, Speed Yellow, and Isle of Man Green.

We’re barely scratching the surface because the seventh-generation M5 is offered with as many as 150 Individual colors. As you can imagine, they’re not cheap. In the United States, Frozen Deep Grey appears in the configurator as a $3,600 option. The same paint goes for €3,750 in Germany where Storm Bay is a more attainable €2,140.

If none of the colors pictured here tickle your fancy, the BMW Individual Visualizer website gives you far more options. These M5s all have the optional carbon fiber roof, which you can’t order on the more practical G99 Touring. The five-in-one gallery is also a good opportunity to see the various wheel designs available for the G90. All of them measure 19 inches at the front axle and 20 inches at the rear.

We can say the same about the interior since the cars have different upholsteries. As always, Kyalami Orange remains the flashiest option, but the Red is a bold choice as well. If that’s too much, Silverstone/Black or just Black are for those who want to play it safe. You can’t get the new M5 with optional carbon bucket seats, which are offered for the smaller M cars. However, the body-hugging seats are likely planned to arrive later in the life cycle.

Predictably, the 2025 BMW M5 gets pricey once you play with the configurator. Ticking the available boxes raises the price to $133,825 with all the bells and whistles.

Daytona Violet

Grigio Telesto

Frozen Black

Speed Yellow

Isle of Man Green