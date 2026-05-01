Most facelifts are barely worth a second look. A tweaked grille here, a new wheel option there, a press release that uses the word “refined” four times. The 2026 BMW 7 Series facelift is not that. Back in March, we got rare access to the car in Munich, alongside the BMW designer who actually shaped it. The conversation is always very honest — no marketing script, no deflection when the questions get specific. That alone makes the video worth watching.

The front end is where the biggest change lands. The kidney grille now connects directly to the headlights, pulling the nose together into something wider and more confident than before. The new crystal headlights stack vertically rather than spread horizontally, and they tilt slightly forward — a detail you wouldn’t catch unless someone pointed it out, but one that quietly changes the whole face. The hood lines swell toward the grille instead of away from it. It sounds odd on paper and works on the car.

Inside, it’s a full redesign. Not “new trim options” — new everything. New dashboard, new doors, new steering wheel. Ambient lighting runs through the door panels. The Swarovski controller is gone, replaced by a rotating cylinder in the center console. There’s a standard passenger display now. In the back, the theater screen gets a built-in camera for video calls, 36 Dolby Atmos speakers, and a digital rearview mirror option.

The i7 lineup gets BMW’s Gen 6 round-cell battery, pushing WLTP range past 700 km on the base models. Fast charging hits 250 kW — ten minutes gets you roughly 200 km back. Plug-in hybrids and a diesel follow later in the year.

Over 500 exterior color combinations are available, including a dual-finish two-tone that takes more than three days to paint per car. Twenty-two-inch wheels are on the options list for the first time. So there are a lot of interior and exterior options for the new 7 Series to make it feel and look like a brand new product. The full walkthrough covers exterior design, the interior in detail, powertrain specs, and a live Zoom call demoed from the back seat. It runs 27 minutes. Start it and you probably won’t skip around.