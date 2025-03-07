BMW’s longest-range electric model is officially rolling off the assembly line in Dingolfing. The German factory has kicked off series production of the iX facelift. The launch comes a little over a month after the world premiere. Despite its polarizing design, the large electric SUV has managed to rack up more than 130,000 sales since it went on sale in 2021.

The iX is built alongside the i5 sedan and wagon, as well as the flagship i7, together with their combustion-engine counterparts. The plant in southern Bavaria produces the 4 Series and all its derivatives. Rumor has it that the next-generation 3 Series (G50) will also be made there. It’s certainly not going to be assembled in Munich since the historic plant will switch exclusively to EVs starting in 2027.

Codenamed “I20,” the iX might not live to see a second generation. As BMWBLOG reported in July 2024, the next-generation X5 (“G65”) is expected to spawn a fully electric version. Additionally, the new X6 (“G66”) and X7 (“G67”) are also likely to get the EV treatment. Doing another iX wouldn’t make much sense since it would clash with the more established X models.

Since the iX facelift just hit the assembly line, the silent luxobarge still has a few good years ahead. Our sources close to BMW claim production won’t end until mid-2028. At that point, we reckon the iX5 will have already been in production for a while. The two models will peacefully coexist for a while before the iX is retired. Its replacement will stick to the CLAR platform of the gas model rather than switch to Neue Klasse.

Beyond the major upgrades to the battery and electric motors, the iX also gets an M Sport Package for the first time. There’s even a higher-end M Sport Pro Package to spice things up even more. Additionally, customization options now include 23-inch wheels and some fresh colors. Buyers can order the biggest electric SUV to carry the roundel in Space Silver, Dune Grey, Arctic Race Blue, and other new paints.

Source: BMW