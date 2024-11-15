It’s been a bad week for BMW. Not only were its i3 and 3 Series prototypes caught by car paparazzi, but now the next iX3 has dropped the camo altogether. Revealing images of the fully electric crossover have made their way onto social media. Published by the Dutch magazine Autoweek, these appear to be design trademarks submitted to a patent bureau.

As is usually the case with patent filings, the images are not exactly flattering. The grayscale look doesn’t help the iX3, so it’s best not to judge the EV’s design just yet. However, we’re confident this is indeed the production-ready model. Judging by the traditional side mirror caps replacing the Vision Neue Klasse X concept’s mirrors, this should be the road-going iX3.

Compared to the showcar we saw a few months ago, the 2026 BMW iX3 has gained flush door handles. Something seems to be going on with the Hofmeister kink since it appears to have a body-colored trim piece. Thicker B-pillars are also noticeable, as are slightly updated front and rear bumpers. Overall, the Neue Klasse-based SUV doesn’t stray too far from the concept before it.

In terms of appearance, the iX3 is a vast departure from the new X3 G45 with combustion engines. However, the next 3 Series and i3 will look strikingly similar. That’s the impression we got after checking out spy shots of the ICE and EV test vehicles spotted earlier this week. Both gas and electric sedans will have the Neue Klasse visual DNA seen here.

Leading the way will be this iX3, codenamed “NA5.” It’s scheduled to enter production in less than a year at BMW’s new factory in Debrecen, Hungary. The i3 sedan “NA0” will follow in 2026 from the Munich factory in Germany. The conventionally powered 3 Series “G50” will hit the assembly line near the end of 2026, possibly at the Dingolfing plant.

These future models will adopt iDrive X with a further simplified interior by doing away with most buttons. Even the rotary knob will be wiped out. Instead, a large touchscreen will be placed in the center of the dashboard. Behind the infotainment, BMW is putting an ultra-wide head-up display extending from one pillar to the other.

