Car paparazzi first caught the BMW 7 Series facelift in July 2024, but the images weren’t great. At long last, new and better photos of the updated “G70” give us a more accurate idea of what to expect from Bavaria’s luxobarge. Even though this prototype is cloaked in camouflage, major changes are clearly planned.

A Major Design Change – No More Split Headlights

BMW is ditching the hugely controversial split headlights. There’s no longer a separate upper strip of LEDs for the daytime running lights and turn signals. However, we must point out that these one-piece lights are likely a provisional setup used during the first part of the testing phase. If this 7 Series prototype has the final front bumper, the headlights’ shape, size, and location won’t change, only the inner design. The new headlights sit lower and have the turn signals mounted below the low/high beams.

The current car’s obnoxious grille appears to be on its way out. However, don’t get too excited just yet. The 7 Series LCI prototype has a fresh set of kidneys with horizontal slats on the lower section. Unfortunately, the grille doesn’t seem to be necessarily any smaller, but the outline is new, enabling a flatter look. Here’s hoping some Neue Klasse styling will rub off onto BMW’s flagship car.

We’re fans of the next-gen 3 Series and i3 sedans, but those are entirely new cars. The 7 Series will undergo only a mid-cycle update, so the designers won’t have as much freedom as they did with the pair of 3er models. When automakers facelift an existing car, they usually face far more constraints than with a next-gen model. We’ll have to wait even more for the 7er to return to a more sensibly sized grille.

The LCI is unlikely to bring any changes to the profile. However, look for new wheel designs and fresh body colors. Temporary taillights are peeking through the camo. Chances are the rear lights extend onto the trunk lid, but the disguise is blocking the view. One of the prototypes has cutouts in the lower part of the bumper, hinting at a visible quad exhaust system. It tells us we’re dealing with the M760e. BMW has decided to only show exhaust tips on M Performance and M cars. One can only dream of an M7…

Neue Klasse iDrive X Coming

The 7 Series test vehicles were caught in motion, so there wasn’t an opportunity to capture the interior. However, the G70 LCI is all but confirmed to undergo a cabin overhaul. BMW will transition its crown jewel to iDrive X, so prepare for a completely new dashboard. Sitting front and center will be a large touchscreen, measuring a stately 17.9 inches.

It’ll be accompanied by the Panoramic Vision, a marketing term for a pillar-to-pillar projection at the base of the windshield. Three fixed tiles on the driver’s side will serve as the digital instrument cluster. The remaining six sections mounted on the right will be customizable. Reports indicate the 5 Series facelift will gain an optional passenger screen, and it would also make sense for BMW to put it inside the 7 Series. Can’t have enough screens these days…