BMWBLOG is attending a press event in Barcelona, where BMW invited us to discover the new iX. Well, the electric SUV is relatively new since it has only received a Life Cycle Impulse rather than a second generation. After discovering the M70 yesterday, it seems fair to check out a more affordable version. It’s the base model, but don’t call it the iX xDrive40. Instead, the entry point into the lineup has moved on to the xDrive45 designation.

Come to think of it, this is not really a base model since BMW configured the car with a few options. By far the most noticeable is the M Sport Package – a first for the iX. Even this lesser flavor of the big electric SUV gets the more aggressive bumpers of the hot M70. However, it lacks the M Performance model’s distinctive kidney grille pattern with horizontal slats and the M logo.

This Arctic Race Blue metallic paint debuts with the LCI and costs an additional €1,070 in Germany, where the configurator has already been up for a few weeks. The wheels are also new, and they’re the largest ever installed by BMW on the iX. The stately 23-inch Individual aerodynamic alloys (1028 style) are available for a hefty €2,200 premium.

We’re still not done talking about the exterior add-ons. This iX xDrive45 also happens to have Titan Bronze accents. It’s an Individual upgrade available for those willing to splurge another €760 on the electric SUV. The kidney grille’s illuminated contour isn’t standard, so prepare to pony up €500 for the so-called Iconic Glow.

Inside, BMW opted to build the vehicle with real leather upholstery (Castanea), which will set you back an additional €2,750. The crystal controls raise the final bill by another €825 but they do class up the interior. We’re also noticing one of the most expensive options available for the iX LCI. It’s the Bowers & Wilkins sound system, at €4,700. BMW crams 30 speakers throughout the interior, eight of which are built into the headrests.

The iX is widely believed to be a one-and-done affair without a second generation planned. Instead, BMW reportedly intends to develop a fully electric X5 based on the upcoming “G65.” It will likely be called the iX5 and could spawn a swoopy iX6 sibling. A bigger iX7 is allegedly in the works as well.