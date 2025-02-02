When BMW unveiled the iX facelift earlier this week, we saw the polarizing SUV in high-end versions. In addition to the new M70 flagship, the electric luxobarge also flaunted its first-ever M Sport Package. But what about the basic model? Automakers tend to avoid showing their cheapest versions in press images. However, that’s what the online configurators are for.

The 2026 BMW iX is already available to customize in the German configurator. For €83,500, you get this – the base xDrive45 with zero options. Alpine White is the only color for which you don’t have to pay extra. Most of the others are a €1,070 premium, but the fancier Individual finishes can cost as much as €2,140. As for the wheels, you’re stuck with this 20-inch set if you don’t want to pay extra. For a hefty €4,300, you can now get the iX for the first time with stately 23-inch alloys.

Stepping inside the minimalist cabin, the updated iX offers a trio of free Sensatec upholstery options: synthetic leather in Mokka, Black, or this grandpa-spec Oyster. Jokes aside, the latter actually gives the interior a cozy atmosphere. If you want real leather on the seats, Amido or Castanea are available for an additional €3,500.

The xDrive45 replaces the old xDrive40 and has a higher number in its name to reflect its higher power. BMW has boosted the dual electric motors by 80 hp (60 kW), resulting in a total output of 402 hp (300 kW). The extra oomph has slashed the sprint time to 62 mph (100 km/h) by a full second, which now takes only 5.1 seconds.

Elsewhere, the 2026 BMW iX xDrive45 has gone through a massive battery upgrade over the old xDrive40. New cells have increased the energy content by about 30% to 94.8 kWh, resulting in a jump in range of approximately 40%. It can now cover an additional 99 miles (160 kilometers), reaching as much as 374 miles (602 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle.

Source: BMW Deutschland