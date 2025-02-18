BMW unveiled the iX facelift in late January and has already invited journalists to check it out. We’re in Barcelona to spend quality time with the electric SUV and discover its updates, inside and out. As you can probably tell, our exclusive images highlight the configuration featured in the official press images. It’s the spicy M70 finished in Frozen Deep Grey, a matte finish from the Individual catalog.

The updated M Performance model sits on 22-inch wheels (1026 M), but you can go a size lower or higher. Yes, the iX joins the XM and X7 in offering 23-inch wheels straight from the factory. They’re not the biggest alloys sold with a new car since some General Motors products can be had with a 24-inch set. Typically, the bigger you go, the harsher the ride, and in the case of an EV, it tends to negatively impact range. Additionally, bigger wheels also cost more. BMW wants an extra €1,100 for the 23-inch set (1028) in Germany.

The regular iX flavors can look nearly as aggressive by opting for the new M Sport Package. However, only the M70 has a meaner grille with horizontal slats and an M logo. The mighty kidneys with an illuminated contour are now flanked by redesigned headlights that keep BMW’s biggest electric SUV fresh. Since it’s only an LCI, the profile remains unchanged. The rear is also largely carried over, save for resculpted bumpers, depending on whether the M Sport Package is added.

Inside, the old iX still looked modern despite being on the market for about four years. However, BMW did address one of the main complaints people had about the pre-LCI model. The new seats are proving far more comfortable by offering greater lateral support. As standard, the seats come wrapped in perforated microfiber/Sensatec, but you can opt for real leather.

With the M Sport Package, the cabin hosts an M-branded leather steering wheel and a two-tone instrument panel. You also get an anthracite headliner, dark silver accents, and even M pedals. Naturally, all the M goodies are included from the get-go if you step up to the iX M70. Don’t hold your breath for a proper M version since it won’t happen.

We will be able to test the updated BMW iX in several flavors to discover how the hardware upgrades have positively impacted the driving experience. Stay tuned for the review!