BMW has confirmed that while six-cylinder engines are here to stay, V8 powertrains will also remain a key part of its portfolio. In an interview with Automotive News, BMW’s Head of R&D, Frank Weber, emphasized that V8 engines will continue to be offered in select markets where demand remains strong.

“V-8s are here to stay,” Weber stated. “There are markets such as the U.S. and Middle East where you cannot replace V-8s with inline-six hybrids. This is not just about performance—while they may be comparable in terms of acceleration, customers value the smoothness, sound, and overall driving experience of a V-8. We will continue to offer them.”

V8 Availability Will Be Market-Specific

However, V8 availability will vary by region. In Europe, particularly Germany, large-displacement engines face increasing regulatory pressure and declining demand, making them less viable. Efficiency-driven policies and shifting consumer preferences have resulted in a stronger focus on plug-in hybrids in the European market, whereas the U.S. continues to favor high-performance combustion engines.

Upcoming V8 Models

BMW’s latest 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, the S68, will debut in new models starting next year with the G65 BMW X5. The U.S. market is expected to receive the X5 M60, followed by the next-generation G66 X6 and G67 X7 within the next two years. Additionally, sources state that an ALPINA B8 powered by a V8 is also in development, further reinforcing BMW’s commitment to maintaining its high-performance offerings in select markets, like the U.S. and the Middle East.

Currently, the S68 unit makes 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque but it’s possible that there is a bit more headroom for additional power. It remains to be seen though whether BMW will pair their V8 with a battery pack to offer more efficient and more powerful plug-in hybrids in the future. [Source: Automotive News]