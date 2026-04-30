BMW’s B48 engine doesn’t always get the credit it deserves. Overshadowed by the performance and fairly accessible (and also excellent) inline-six engines, it’s easy to dismiss the turbocharged four-pot as merely the “entry-level” option. In reality, the B48 is perhaps the most versatile engine in BMW’s modern lineup. It powers everything from compact coupes to flagship sedans — and does so with surprising competence. The following cars showcase how the engine’s blend of efficiency, performance, and adaptability can elevate the driving experience in ways that aren’t immediately obvious from a spec sheet.

BMW 740e xDrive (G11)

Lest you be hoodwinked into believing that including the four-pot 7 Series hybrid on our list is out of pure novelty, consider this before reading any further (or furiously scrolling to the comments section): instrumented testing places the 740e xDrive’s 0-60 time around 5.2 seconds. That’s impressive on its own, but that’s also over half a second quicker than the contemporary hybrid 3 Series (which also weighs 700 pounds less) and nearly a full second quicker than the 5 Series hybrid of the day. All that while offering almost identical electric range as the 5 Series (14 miles; the 5er does 15) and offering a commensurately more comfortable ride.

Sure, there are no shortage of downsides. The car was expensive to buy new, is expensive to repair while out of warranty, and if the battery is depleted you’re just driving a strictly worse 740i. Arguably the bigger problem with the 740e is the fact that the G70 7 Series switched over to the B58 inline-six. It does everything with a little bit more, shall we say, gusto, and I’m sure driving both back-to-back would immediately highlight the B48s shortcomings in a car this heavy. Still: the 740e xDrive is quite underrated overall and deserves a mention.

BMW X1 M35i (U11)

The G11 7 Series hybrid showcases the B48 working its hardest for modest returns. Here in the X1 M35i, however, it’s a different story. BMW claims both cars achieve a 0-60 mph time of 5.2 seconds — sound familiar? — but testing reveals at least the X1 is capable of quicker, around 4.7 seconds. That’s not too surprising when you realize this B48 makes a good deal more power; 312 hp (233 kW) and 295 pound-feet (399 Nm) of torque. While the M235i xDrive Gran Coupe is even quicker, the X1 arguably looks better, offers more cargo space, and drives more comfortably. Would we still give an arm and a leg to see a B58-powered X1 in step with the original inline-six powered X1 xDrive35i? You betcha. But the B48-powered version is certainly no slog.

BMW Z4 sDrive30i (G29)

The B48’s versatility seemingly knows no bounds: we’ve got high-riding compact SUVs, literal limousines, and now a true roadster on the list. The Z4 has always been a superior choice compared to the 4 Series Convertible assuming you can live without the rear seats; and while the B48 powers both, it’s clear which car does it better. Here, the B48 is in more pedestrian guise, making do with 255 hp (190 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm), but that doesn’t diminish the Z4 sDrive30i’s virtues. Rear-wheel drive, a small footprint, and relatively light curb weight keep the car feeling agile and spry, especially since the B48 makes peak power all the way up to 6,500 rpm or so. The G29 Z4 is one of the best modern BMWs out there. While enthusiasts often flock to the B58-powered Z4 M40i — rightly — the B48 certainly doesn’t do a disservice to the Z4.

BMW 330i (G20)

The G20 330i consistently ranks as one of our favorite B48-powered cars. As we’ve said in the past, the brand staple makes good on its reputation, delivering great dynamics in an eminently usable package. Truly, the BMW 3 Series is less diluted from its original formula than ever when equipped with the excellent B48 four-pot. While it’s still in 255-horsepower guise here, that’s more than enough to provide the car with solid acceleration, a plenty usable midrange, great fuel economy, and of course, room for five and a decent trunk. Of course, much of this can also be said for the M340i, the 330i’s B58-powered brother. But especially with slightly less weight over the nose, the G20 3 Series stands as a reminder of just how dynamic entry the 3 Series still is.

BMW 230i (G42)

The 330i does it well, but the 230i Coupe does it best. Shave a couple of inches of the overall length and drop two doors; what do you get? An even better car to drive, of course. The 230i arguably plays the role the original 3 Series coupe played. Being the smallest in the lineup, the 2 Series is a natural fit for the little B48. The power plant is a great complement to the car’s inherent balance, and the 230i is a blast to drive when the going gets twisty. Arguably, the M240i might be a better companion for the straightaways. The 230i sees the B48 at its best: economical, plenty powerful, and doing great justice to the chassis its paired with.