According to a BMW insider with a pretty good track record, the G65 BMW WX5 will be quite a different beast than the X5 we see on the road today. The SUV will apparently move considerably upmarket, featuring many of the features we see today that usually are reserved for the range-topping 7 Series and X7. Automatic doors are mentioned by name, but there’s much more in store for the all-electric SUV.

The source reveals that the new G65 iX5 BEV will utilize almost all of the latest technology we’ve heard about over the last few months. Panoramic Vision, augmented reality integration, and a passenger-side screen will all show up on the model. We’ve mentioned the possibility of a passenger-side screen in the past as well, and we can confirm that’s coming to other models as well, not just the new X5, starting with the facelifted 5 Series. Furthermore, insiders claim that the new BMW X5 and iX5 will even debut a new feature called “Ceremonial Light Carpet.” While we’re light on details, it’s likely a more ornamental variant of the existing light tricks that new BMWs do when you lock or unlock the door.

While today we’ve only gotten brief glimpses of heavily camouflaged G65 X5 prototypes, we’ve already been able to tell that it draws heavily on both Neue Klasse models and the existing X5 aesthetic. Allegedly, gas-powered and Neue Klasse-based EVs will be offered simultaneously when production begins in late 2026 or early 2027. The V8 engine should still be around for top trim levels, and the insider details a hybrid model that uses the M60e xDrive nomenclature, sharing a powertrain with current hybrid offerings like the 750e xDrive.

Electric models in the lineup will vary, ranging from alleged 600-horsepower iX5 M70 models to entry-level models. Even on the lower end, the next-gen X5 will also use futuristic Gen6 batteries that can deliver 30 percent faster charging and longer range paired with 20 percent more energy density. Coupled with this apparent shift into higher luxury features, the G65 X5 will likely continue to be a huge profit driver for BMW.

[Source: ynguldyn]