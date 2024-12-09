The BMW 3 Series has long been a benchmark in the luxury sedan segment, blending performance, design, and innovation. Now, as the 3 Series gears up for its eighth generation, the G50—alongside its all-electric sibling, the Neue Klasse i3—signals a major leap forward for BMW. In our latest video, we unveil exclusive renderings of the G50 based on spy shots and insider details. Here’s a closer look at what to expect from this groundbreaking new generation.

The Evolution of an Icon

The 8th generation BMW 3 Series, codenamed G50, represents a blend of classic design elements and futuristic cues, heavily inspired by the Vision Neue Klasse concept. While both the G50 (bottom) and the electric Neue Klasse i3 (top) share striking similarities, they are built on distinct platforms, reflecting BMW’s dual focus on internal combustion and electric innovation.

The G50 retains the Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform, tailored for combustion engines and hybrid setups, while the i3 adopts BMW’s advanced Neue Klasse EV platform. This divergence is key: the i3 features shorter overhangs and a longer wheelbase, creating a roomier interior despite nearly identical dimensions to the G50.

Design Details: Bold Yet Familiar

From spy shots and camouflaged prototypes, it’s clear the G50 3 Series will showcase BMW’s evolving “monolithic” design language. Highlights include a sleek front grille, now a horizontal glass panel integrating the headlights—similar to the Neue Klasse concept. Gone are the oversized kidney grilles of the M3 and 4 Series, replaced by a more streamlined design balancing futurism and functionality.

While the lower section of the grille conceals the combustion engine’s air intakes, camo panels create the illusion of a “Lego-block” bumper like the M2. However, trapezoidal openings, akin to recent M Sport models, are likely to offer a clean and sporty appearance. Flush door handles and minimalist creases along the side profile enhance the streamlined aesthetic, echoing the simplicity of the iconic E30 generation.

At the rear, the G50 incorporates slim horizontal tail lights inspired by the Vision Neue Klasse concept. Quad exhaust tips—a feature once reserved for full M models—are expected on the M Performance variant, possibly named the M350. A sporty diffuser and subtle trunk spoiler complete the aggressive yet refined look.

Bringing the G50 3 Series to Life

The new glass-encased kidney grille, inspired by the concept, offers a compact, proportional evolution of BMW’s signature design. Slim headlights, seamlessly integrated into the glass housing, feature a dual-light signature and Iconic Glow frame, emphasizing width while creating a distinctive nighttime identity. The lower section, with its wide trapezoidal intake reminiscent of the M5, directs airflow past the kidneys. Notably, the M badge appears on the lower intake, possibly indicating a trend for M Performance models, while full M models retain the badge on the kidney grille.

The side profile honors the 3 Series heritage with a long hood, short front overhang, and slightly extended rear proportions. Flush door handles and a streamlined surface enhance modernity while preserving the brand’s sporty stance. A single character line flows gracefully along the lower section, inspired by the original E30, while glossy black rocker panels add contrast. The Hofmeister kink extends past the C-pillar, featuring an embossed model number that aligns with recent BMW sedans for a cohesive family look.

At the rear, slim horizontal tail lights with dual vertical LED motifs continue the duality theme established by the headlights. Their subtle inward skew adds dynamism, creating a futuristic cohesion from front to back. A black spoiler, sleek trunk lines, and waterfall-like creases refine the look, drawing from camouflaged prototypes. The lower rear section features an aggressive diffuser with quad exhaust tips in M Performance style, while a center division echoes the duality theme, aligning with the taillights and front elements. A character line extends past the rear wheel arch, lending a sense of flow and continuity. While not a full-fledged M3, this platform could showcase striking flared fenders.

An Interior Straight out of Sci-fi

While spy shots haven’t revealed much about the G50’s interior, it is expected to reflect the Vision Neue Klasse concept, prioritizing simplicity with fewer physical controls. Instead, a massive central touchscreen—likely larger than the current 3 Series’ 14.9-inch display—will dominate the dashboard. Additionally, BMW’s Panoramic Vision display is anticipated, spanning the entire windshield width to enhance driver engagement. Sustainable materials, including vegan options, are likely to feature prominently, reflecting BMW’s commitment to sustainability.

The Combustion Engine Still Lives

Under the hood, the G50 will likely feature an updated version of BMW’s revered B58 inline-six engine, tuned to meet European regulations. With approximately 380 horsepower, it is expected to achieve a 0–60 time near four seconds. Mild-hybrid technology could enhance efficiency and add a slight power boost.

Meanwhile, the i3 will highlight the Neue Klasse platform’s 800-volt system, offering a purely electric experience. Projected to achieve up to 900 km (WLTP) of range, it aims to rival Tesla and Mercedes-Benz EQ models, paving the way for BMW’s electric future.

Production and What’s Next

Production of the G50 is set to begin in November 2026 at BMW’s Dingolfing plant, while the Neue Klasse i3 will be built in Munich. Rumors suggest an M3 variant, codenamed G84, will debut in 2028. A new BMW 3 Series Touring model—possibly called G51—has yet to be approved for production.

The next-generation BMW 3 Series and its Neue Klasse counterpart mark a pivotal moment for BMW, merging traditional performance with bold steps into an electric future. With its sleek design, innovative interior, and diverse performance options, the G50 represents a worthy evolution of the iconic sedan.

For a detailed breakdown of the G50’s design and exclusive renderings, check out our video. Let us know—does this new direction excite you, or do you miss the classic elements of BMW’s design?