At the 2023 Munich Auto Show (IAA), BMW showcased their vision for the future of automotive technology with the introduction of the Neue Klasse, a next-generation line of vehicles set to redefine the driving and digital experience. Among the many innovations showcased, the standout feature was the brand new and futuristic digital ecosystem, headlined by a revamped iDrive (iDrive 10 or iDrive X to be called), a revolutionary infotainment system that promises to transform the way we interact with our cars.

iDrive 10: A Digital Revolution

This new operating system builds upon its predecessors (Android Automotive OS), with a complete overhaul from the ground up. Although it will incorporate some beloved features like QuickSelect from iDrive 8.5 and iDrive 9, it represents a significant leap forward in automotive technology. At the heart of the new iDrive is the BMW Panoramic Vision Display, a remarkable innovation that replaces the traditional gauge cluster. This display is situated at the bottom of the windshield, offering a wide, configurable space to present essential information such as charge level and vehicle speed. The beauty of this display is that it does not obstruct the driver’s view, occupying only the space where the hood is visible. BMW says this is a seamless integration of critical data into the driving experience.

Central Display Reinvented

The central stack of the Neue Klasse vehicles has been completely redesigned to accommodate the new Central Display. This large screen (not curved) is a focal point of the car’s interior and offers an intuitive interface for controlling various functions and features. Enhancing the user experience further, the Neue Klasse vehicles feature a new steering wheel equipped with buttons that provide haptic feedback. These controls seamlessly integrate with the Panoramic Vision Display, offering quick access to essential functions without distracting the driver from the road.

Revolutionary Head-Up Display

The head-up display is the crowning jewel of the iDrive 10 system. It utilizes the Panoramic Vision Display to present a wide range of information such as speed, media controls, and vehicle statistics. This technology ensures that drivers can access critical data without taking their eyes off the road. Despite the significant technological advancements, BMW has retained the familiar and configurable layout of the iDrive system. Like its predecessors, iDrive 10 is widget-focused, allowing users to customize their infotainment experience.

Of course, it was demo time while in Munich so we sat down in the BMW Vision Neue Klasse with Stephan Durach, Stephan Durach, VP Connected company development at BMW Group, who walked us through some of the new features. We also talked with Durach about the integration of this new iDrive in other future cars and what that could look like. Let’s take a look and don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel!