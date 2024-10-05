BMW is fine-tuning its first “new” Neue Klasse vehicle, the iX3, codenamed NA5. Recently caught on camera near the Nürburgring, BMW’s iconic testing playground, the upcoming all-electric crossover flaunts a modern, aerodynamic design. The spy footage reveals a sleek silhouette with a sloping, coupe-like roofline and muscular shoulders, highlighting its sporty character. Up front, the iX3 showcases a bold, completely redesigned fascia featuring distinctive headlights and an innovative “phygital” kidney grille—BMW’s new blend of physical and digital elements. In fact, it’s the rear-end that excites us the most on this car since it moves away from the more upright and flat design seen on the new G45 X3.

Brand New Interior

There are no images of the interior design, but we already know that the Neue Klasse will feature a minimalist interior with a next-generation, dashboard-spanning Panoramic Display, a central display and a head-up display. The steering wheel is expected to have top and bottom flat designs with minimal spokes, aligning with the minimalist vibe of newer BMW models. Interior options will likely include synthetic leather upholstery with a possible option for real leather. It remains to be seen if the velour will be used in production series models. Unfortunately, the iDrive knob will be gone and replaced by controls on the steering wheel.

A Revamped Architecture – Largest Investment by BMW

The Neue Klasse lineup will debut a groundbreaking generation of electric drivetrains and batteries, supported by an all-new hardware and software architecture designed to set new standards in sustainability throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle. Offering outputs ranging from 270 to a potential 1,341 horsepower, the fully electric Neue Klasse models are built on an 800-volt platform that aims to redefine range and charging capabilities, potentially adding up to 30 miles of range per minute. An entry-level BMW iX3 is rumored to start at around 340 horsepower, then building up to the top iX3 M Performance model which could deliver over 550 horsepower.

With configurations that deliver power to two, three, or four wheels, the Neue Klasse promises an engaging driving experience even in its lower-powered variants. Despite being BMW’s most expensive project, efforts to lower battery costs by 30% may allow the Neue Klasse vehicles to be competitively priced. The production of the BMW iX3 is set to take place in Debrecen, Hungary, while the G45 X3 will be manufactured in Spartanburg, South Carolina.