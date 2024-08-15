Now that the M5 Touring has finally been revealed, BMW can share a projection it has made for the G99. The luxury automaker thinks Germany and the United States will be the super wagon’s biggest markets. Rounding off the top five are the UK, Canada, and Switzerland. It’s worth noting that the previous E34 and E61 generations were not sold in North America.

G99 M5: Germany and U.S. are the Primary Markets

When it comes to the M5 Sedan, the G90 is estimated to attract more buyers in the US than in any other market. BMW thinks the US will lead the way “by some distance.” Up next should be the UK, Germany, South Korea, China, Japan, and Canada. It goes without saying these projections are not made using the proverbial crystal ball. Instead, the company has looked at how past generations of the M5 fared around the world.

For the wagon, it would make sense to analyze the sales numbers of the M3 Touring. Sadly, the ship has sailed for the G81 to receive its US visa. It would’ve been great to have the smaller performance wagon in the US as a cheaper M5 Touring alternative. In addition, the long-roof M3 doesn’t have a plug-in hybrid setup which will be a turnoff for some people while looking at the M5’s specifications, particularly its hefty curb weight.

BMW will showcase the M5 Touring in public for the first time during the Monterey Car Week. It’ll then enter production in Dingolfing (Germany) ahead of the start of deliveries to customers in November. Also that month, early G90 adopters are going to receive their first cars. However, the very first US-spec M5 Sedan will be delivered at the end of October. It’ll be a one-off Frozen Orange build that will be auctioned in Pebble Beach next week.

The G90 is believed to remain in production until 2031, with the Life Cycle Impulse reportedly slated for the cars built from March 2027. Logic tells us the G99 will follow a similar schedule. The LCI is expected to bring the iDrive X with a Panoramic Vision head-up display as wide as the dashboard. In addition, BMW could introduce an optional screen on the passenger side of the dash.

Source: BMW