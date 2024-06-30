The seventh-generation M5 finally debuted this week, sparking immense controversy regarding its worryingly high weight. BMW will start production of the G90 next month in Dingolfing and kick off deliveries in November. If you’re wondering where the M division believes the sports sedan will sell the best, the answer would be in North America and Europe.

Interestingly, the United States is projected to be the biggest single market “by some distance.” The United Kingdom is next, ahead of the M5’s home turf. Indeed, Germany is third, ahead of South Korea, China, Japan, and Canada. Of course, these estimations are based on how previous-generation models fared across the world.

The M5 turns 40 this year, having been launched in 1984 when the original E28 came out. Apart from the rare E34 and the V10-powered E61, all models have been sold strictly as sedans. Later this year, BMW will take the wraps off the G99. Unlike its two long-roof predecessors, the M5 Touring is coming to the United States and Canada.

At $120,675 with destination and handling fees included, the new BMW M5 sedan is certainly not cheap. However, it’s more attainable in the US than in many markets where there are prohibitive taxes on high-end cars. Logic tells us the M5 wagon will be a tad more expensive, likely in the same ballpark as the Audi RS6 Avant priced from just under $130,000.

Sources close to Munich claim the sedan will be manufactured until early 2031, with a Life Cycle Impulse likely planned for 2027. The LCI is expected to bring the Panoramic Vision head-up display, which could imply the switch to iDrive X. The more practical body style is probably going to stick around for a few more months.

Don’t be too surprised if this will be the final generation of the M5 to have a big V8 engine. BMW thought about going fully electric for the G90 before opting for this plug-in hybrid setup.

Source: BMW