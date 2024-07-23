It’s only been a month since BMW introduced the new M5 and there’s already a special edition of the super sedan. This one-off car finished in Individual Frozen Orange metallic will be the first G90 BMW M5 delivered in the United States. That’ll happen near the end of October, but first, you must win the right to own this car. The unique 2025 BMW M5 will be auctioned on August 16 by Gooding & Company as part of the Pebble Beach Automotive Week. It’ll be offered at no reserve and all proceeds will benefit a good cause. The funds obtained from the sale will go to the Pebble Beach Company Foundation. This charity helps disadvantaged young people in Monterey County with literacy and education programs.

Special Color and Interior Options

Ok, but what’s so special about this G90? Well, aside from the matte paint job and the exclusivity factor, it has more than $57,000 worth of options. Considering a standard M5 starts at $120,675 in the United States, this unique vehicle would normally cost around $177,675. Hopefully, it will change hands for more than that given where the money will go.

There isn’t going to be another 2025 M5 with this special color. That’s because the original plan was to phase out Frozen Orange from the Dingolfing factory in Germany. The workaround was to paint the body several weeks in advance. The striking color is complimented by the hand-painted orange accents on the wheels. BMW has built this car with two-tone alloys (Style 951 M) with carbon-ceramic brakes featuring matte gold calipers. The dual-spoke wheels measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.

Given the car’s special status, it’s loaded with features. The one-of-one M5 gets the Carbon Package with the lightweight roof, trunk lid spoiler, and side mirror caps. To sweeten the pot, BMW throws in the M Drive Professional system with Dynamic and Dynamic Plus modes. Additionally, the Executive Package is included, so there’s an illuminated grille, ventilated front seats, an electric rear sunshade, and manually operated side window shades for rear occupants.

But wait, there’s more. The Parking Assistant Plus, Driving Assistance Professional Package, and M Driver’s Package have also been added. The latter loosens up the top speed limiter, enabling the new M5 to hit 190 mph. Normally, the car tops out at 155 mph.

1-of-1 Interior Design

For the interior, BMW opted for Kyalami Orange and Silverstone Extended Merino leather upholstery. It’s a combination not currently available for the G90. The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance logo adorns the front headrests and dashboard. There’s also a “1/1” graphic on the dash’s carbon fiber trim and front door sills to let everyone know it’s not a run-of-the-mill M5.

BMW mentions the exclusive touches of this G90 M5 were largely done by hand in Garching as a throwback to the early days. That’s where the first two generations of the M5 were mostly hand-built during the E28 through E34 era. Whoever wins this car will also get to spend one day attending a driving class at the BMW Performance Center.

