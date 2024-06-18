Let’s start with the bad news – the new BMW X3 Plug-In Hybrid is not coming to the United States. Not now, not ever. With that out of the way, the X3 with a charging port brings improvements in terms of performance, power, and efficiency over its predecessor. The switch from the G01 generation to the G45 brings logistical changes since the electrified model will be exclusively made in South Africa at Plant Rosslyn.

With the next generation, the model’s name has discreetly been changed from X3 xDrive30e to X3 30e xDrive. Breaking news, I know. More importantly, there are notable improvements to the technical specifications sheet. The newcomer now has a combined output of 295 horsepower and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s a jump of 7 hp and 22 lb-ft (30 Nm).

The hybrid punch is delivered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine making 188 hp and 229 lb-ft (310 Nm). The four-pot ICE works together with an electric motor built into the eight-speed automatic transmission. The e-motor is good for another 181 hp and a virtually instant torque of 184 lb-ft (250 Nm).

Despite the extra oomph, the X3 Plug-In Hybrid is now a tenth of a second slower to reach 62 mph (100 km/h), which now takes 6.2 seconds. As with the 2025 BMW X3 M50, the dedicated Sport Plus mode enables quicker gear shifts. Top speed has slightly increased to 134 mph (215 km/h). In fully electric mode, it’s now faster than before by hitting 87 mph (140 km/h). However, you’re not going to buy the X3 30e xDrive for its performance – that’s what the new M50 is for. The plug-in hybrid’s main asset is efficiency, which is way better now.

The New BMW X3 Hybrid Has A Longer Electric Range And Faster Charging

BMW quotes an electric range of anywhere between 50 to 56 miles (81 to 90 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle. The old X3 Plug-In Hybrid could only do 26-31 miles (42-50 kilometers) without sipping any gasoline. The jump is attributed to a new battery pack mounted underneath the rear seats. It has a usable energy content of 19.7 kWh or nearly twice as much as before. The previous G01-generation model had a net capacity of 10.8 kWh.

After you’re out of electric juice, the battery can be recharged at 11 kW, which is almost three times quicker than before. It takes about two hours and 15 minutes to completely “refill” the battery from empty.

While the entry-level X3 rides on 18-inch wheels, the 30e xDrive starts with 19 inches and goes up from there. However, going for a larger set (20 or 21 inches) is likely to hurt efficiency, so choose carefully. Speaking of efficiency, BMW fits the plug-in hybrid luxury crossover with a pre-conditioning function as standard equipment.

Once again, practicality takes a hit. While a conventionally powered X3 offers 570 liters (20.1 cubic feet) of cargo space, the X3 Plug-In Hybrid can only carry 460 liters (16.2 cubic feet). The penalty is attributed to the bulky battery mounted at the rear. Seeing the glass half full, it’s still 10 liters (0.3 cubic feet) more than before. Fold the rear bench and the volume jumps to 1,600 liters (56.5 cubic feet) or an extra 100 liters (3.5 cubic feet) compared to its predecessor.

As with all the other X3 versions, the plug-in hybrid goes on sale in Europe during the final quarter of the year. Additional markets will follow from January 2025. The conventionally powered models will continue to be made in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Source: BMW