The i7 M70 is among the most expensive BMWs money can buy, right up there with the XM Label Red. It starts at $168,500 in the United States but what you’re seeing here is not a standard car. With the G70 generation, the 7 Series is finally available with a two-tone paint as a regular production model rather than a limited-run special edition. This is perhaps the most striking combo you can have, Liquid Copper with Sapphire Black, all for a cool $12,000.

BMW Slovenia organized an event to mark the local launch of the i7 M70 in Istria, the largest peninsula within the Adriatic Sea. They decided to do it in style with a high-end version of an already pricey car. It rides on one of the many optional 21-inch wheels, flaunting an M logo because you apparently can never have too many of those. The electric luxobarge is missing the black accents, so it retains the metallic accents for the kidney grille frame and the inserts in the rear bumper.

Stepping inside, whoever configured the car kept things simple by opting for the black full Merino leather upholstery instead of the cashmere-wrapped seats introduced with the latest 7 Series. It gets a carbon fiber trim up front and the Theatre Screen in the back, emerging from the ceiling with its mighty 31.3-inch diagonal.

The i7 M70 is one of several electric M Performance cars sold by BMW, along with the iX M60, i5 M60, and the i4 M50. Next year, the i5 M60 Touring will join the lineup but the German luxury marque is already thinking ahead by working on a fully-fledged electric M car. It has already been confirmed to take the shape of an M3 sedan on the Neue Klasse platform.

Those not willing to give up on the good ol’ internal combustion engine just yet should know the plug-in hybrid M5 Sedan and M5 Touring due in 2024 will keep the V8. In fact, the M division has pledged to keep the six- and eight-cylinder engines in production until at least the end of this decade, so the high-performance ICE still has a few good years left.

Source: BMW