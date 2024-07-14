With the new M135, X3 M50, and the M5, BMW is the main star of the Group this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. However, Rolls-Royce is also attending the event in West Sussex to display several bespoke cars. Revealed earlier this week, the special one-offs star in our exclusive photo gallery.

The ultra-luxury brand is displaying a mélange of V12 and electric cars specially commissioned by its affluent buyers. With two sedans, a coupe, and an SUV, there’s something for everyone. Well, everyone who is a one-percenter. The most common car – if there is such a thing as a common RR – is the Cullinan. It’s by far the brand’s most popular model, and for 2024, it received a mid-cycle facelift.

The all-electric Spectre is a taste of things to come since it leads Rolls-Royce’s EV ambitions. By the end of the decade, combustion engines will become a thing of the past. Indeed, the venerable V12 will be retired in roughly six years. Meanwhile, there’s still time to buy a Ghost, Phantom, or a Cullinan with the twin-turbo, 6.75-liter powerhouse. The N74 used to power a BMW model as well but the M760i has been dead for a couple of years already.

Before ICE is retired, we’re certain Rolls-Royce will come out with more ultra-exclusive cars in the same spirit as the Boat Tail. With everything going electric in just a few years, the final gasoline-fueled vehicles will become instant classics that’ll be revered in decades to come. Seeing a car with the Spirit of Ecstasy is always on occasion given the low production numbers. Even in a record-breaking 2023, the BMW Group brand only sold 6,032 units.

As for these latest commissions, we extensively talked about them earlier this week when Rolls-Royce released press images. Each has its own subset of special touches meticulously selected by their wealthy buyers. To get an idea about how much money the typical customer is spending, the average RR was sold for a cool €500,000 in 2022.