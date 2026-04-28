The E92 M3 is an enthusiast favorite, cherished for its high-revving 4.0-liter V8 (the S65) and overall excellent dynamics. More vaunted than any other M3 — save maybe the wild M3 CRT — is the M3 GTS. Sadly, that car never came to America. So, we were forced to make do with the next best thing: the M3 Lime Rock Park Edition. While that car was a far cry from the GTS, it had enough unique bits and bobs to make it still feel like something special. After all, it was named after an American track and made in collaboration with Skip Barber of racing fame.

Now, over a decade later, the M3 Lime Rock Park Edition’s special equipment (mostly, Competition Package spec and some carbon fiber in the front and back) and limited production numbers (BMW only made 200 examples) have pushed values considerably higher than run-of-the-mill M3s. That said: one of the most recent listings on Bring a Trailer showed that the bargains are still out there. But it doesn’t come without compromise.

M3 Lime Rock Park Edition Bargain Buy

The 2013 BMW M3 Coupe Lime Rock Park (LRP) Edition in question sold for $50,500. That doesn’t sound like a particularly notable value, but its clean Carfax and just 59,000 miles make it firmly in the “middle tier” of LRP cars. That means — generally — a value of around $60,000 or so, give or take. Even a cursory glance reveals some decent modifications, too. Black painted BBS CH-R wheels wear new Michelin rubber. Keen observers will also note a vaunted Dinan badge on the back, complementing the car’s aftermarket exhaust, intake, ECU, and suspension — all Dinan components. But modifications are a bit of a thread with this car.

This exact M3 LRP popped up on Bring a Trailer almost exactly a year ago. Here, we can see the modifications extended further, shifting the car away from “OEM+ enthusiast build” and into more polarizing territory. That’s a critical distinction — especially on a site like Bring a Trailer where originality and documentation drive bids. A roof spoiler, orange grille stripes, and windshield banner are just some of the “less than OEM” choices made by the previous owner. Inside, orange steering wheel trim and shifter trim match an even more offensive orange center console and, well, most of the dashboard. It’s a wild look, and probably a lot of the reason the car only sold for $48,500 back then.

Was It a Good Buy?

The M3 LRP was represented by a fairly reliable seller on Bring a Trailer. What’s more, it clearly got some rest and rejuvenation over the last year — the most offensively offbeat mods were removed. The car wasn’t exactly the perfect spec — I think a manual transmission would’ve been more fun — and still might have some unknowns (the ad claims “back fees may apply for California buyers”, and it doesn’t have CARB-legal modifications). But hey: for a car that can fetch as much as $95,000 at auction (or more), half price doesn’t seem like a bad deal. You also can’t take away the fact that the Lime Rock Park Edition sold has some seriously good Dinan goodies and relatively low miles. Overall, I think the buyer got a pretty good deal. Hopefully sales like this give hope to enthusiasts who think there are no good deals left out there.

Source: Bring a Trailer (here’s the original listing from last year, too: 2013 BMW M3 Coupe Lime Rock Park Edition)