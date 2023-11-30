When an EV weighs 2,890 kilograms (6,371 pounds), you know right from the start it’s not going to be the most efficient car out there. Even with a massive 102-kWh battery pack, the Spectre has a WLTP rating of 329 miles (530 kilometers). The numbers are now out from the Environmental Protection Agency, and predictability, they’re significantly lower than the range achieved using the Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure.

EPA lists four different versions of Rolls-Royce’s first-ever EV. The most efficient of the lot is a standard model with 22-inch wheels, good for 291 miles (468 kilometers). Upgrade to the 23-inch set and you’ll lose 25 miles (40 kilometers) as the range is going to drop to 266 miles (428 kilometers). EPA also lists the unreleased Spectre Black Badge, which has already shown up in certification documents filed with the Australian government.

With the 22-inch wheels, the more powerful electric coupe will cover 280 miles (451 kilometers) before running out of juice. Driving the Spectre Black Badge with 23-inch alloys is going to lower the driving range to just 264 miles (425 kilometers), so you’re sacrificing 16 miles (26 kilometers) by getting the bigger wheels.

We’ll remind you the regular Spectre has a combined output of 577 hp (430 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. As for the hotter Black Badge, those documents we mentioned earlier listed the high-performance version at 650 hp, which would match the BMW i7 M70. Torque wasn’t listed in those papers, but we do know the electric M Performance luxury sedan from Bavaria has a mountain-moving 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft).

Chances are Rolls-Royce will unveil the Spectre Black Badge sooner rather than later since it already shows up for the 2024 model year on the FuelEconomy.gov website. Even if the debut is around the corner, you’re in for a long wait to get behind the wheel because the production run is sold out for the entire 2024 calendar year.

Source: EPA