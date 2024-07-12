There’s a lot to see this weekend from the BMW Group at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. On the BMW side, the M5 G90 super sedan shares the spotlight with the X3 M50 crossover and the M135 hot hatch. At the MINI booth, the next-gen John Cooper Works hot hatch is joined by a first-ever JCW EV. Rolls-Royce is also attending the four-day event with several bespoke vehicles.

The unique cars are based on all four model lines: Ghost, Phantom, Cullinan, and Spectre. The smaller of the two sedans carrying the Spirit of Ecstasy statuette has a classy look with a Blue Crystal finish complimented by a subtle Charles Blue coachline. As for the flagship model, it’s based on the long-wheelbase Extended model with a two-tone Diba Teal and Black Diamond paint scheme combined with a black coachline.

RR’s first electric model, Spectre, also has a bi-color finish by mixing Peony Pearl with Black Diamond. The stately coupe sits on gargantuan 23-inch wheels with body-matching center caps. Inside, the customer opted for Peony Pink and Arctic White colors. The Rolls-Royce of EVs not only has the usual Starlight Headliner but also Starlight Doors with no fewer than 4,796 illuminated stars.

Making its public debut in the UK, the Cullinan Series II wears an eye-catching Emperador Truffle paint job with an Arctic White coachline. The cabin has been bathed in Cashmere Grey and Chartreuse leather. It’s worth noting the ultra-luxurious SUV is the company’s first series production vehicle to feature Placed Perforation. It’s marketing jargon for creating designs in the leather by making small perforations in the upholstery.

2024 hasn’t been a great year thus far for Rolls-Royce in terms of sales. Through June, deliveries decreased by 11.4% to 2,819 cars. The numbers could improve in the second half of the year considering the facelifted Cullinan is now out. After all, the SUV easily outsells the Ghost, Phantom, and the Spectre.

Source: Rolls-Royce