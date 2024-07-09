Following its world premiere in early May, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II has embarked on a world tour. After showing up at The Quail in Monterey, the ultra-posh SUV in facelifted guise is now making a stop in Czechia for its local debut. A photoshoot was organized in the Karlovy Vary, a spa city in the northwestern part of the country. Aside from the regular version, BMW’s high-end brand also had the hotter Black Badge on display.

The world’s most luxurious SUV went through a surprisingly striking mid-cycle update with a redesigned front end few were expecting. We’re slowly getting used to the updated face, while the rest of the Cullinan has remained essentially the same. With the Series II, the luxobarge can be had with stately 23-inch wheels and an illuminated grille for the first time. RR calls the updated model a “bold evolution,” which seems fitting given the polarizing front bumper design and droopy daytime running lights.

The first high-riding RR is facing more competition than before now that Ferrari has the Purosangue. Sure, the two target different crowds, but both are extremely expensive SUVs with V12 engines.

The Goodwood-based marque is unlikely to launch a second-generation Cullinan with a combustion engine. Rolls-Royce has pledged to go purely electric by the end of the decade. There’s no time for another V12 model after the current vehicle runs its course. The same goes for the Ghost and the flagship Phantom. The all-electric Spectre coupe spearheads the firm’s EV ambitions.

Meanwhile, there’s still time to get the Cullinan with the venerable twin-turbo 6.75-liter engine. In the Black Badge, the twelve-cylinder powerhouse is good for nearly 600 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. With the M760i dead and gone, Rolls-Royce is the only BMW Group brand to still sell V12 cars. However, time is running out for the N74B68 unit.

Source: Rolls-Royce