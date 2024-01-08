How do you top the record-breaking sales of 2022? By shipping even more cars in 2023. That’s precisely what Rolls-Royce accomplished last year when shipments grew even further, reaching an unprecedented 6,032 vehicles delivered in over 50 countries. While a volume increase of 11 cars may not sound substantial, it becomes noteworthy when considering the average transaction price for a Rolls-Royce in 2022 was around €500,000.

It’s worth noting that 2023 saw the demise of two models – the Dawn convertible and Wraith coupe. Setting a sales record with two fewer cars is even more impressive. Granted, Rolls-Royce’s first-ever EV joined the lineup as deliveries of the Spectre coupe commenced last fall. This zero-emission vehicle leads RR’s electric ambitions, as the plan is to end the production of vehicles with combustion engines in 2030.

As expected, the best-selling product last year was the Cullinan SUV, followed by the Ghost and the flagship Phantom. When it comes to regions where demand was high, the ultra-luxury British brand part of the BMW Group achieved record levels in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. However, the United States was Rolls-Royce’s largest single market, ahead of Greater China.

In Europe, the UK was the firm’s largest single market. Record sales in the Asia-Pacific region were mainly attributed to a strong demand from customers in South Korea. When it comes to ultra-expensive Bespoke commissions, the Middle East once again came out on top.

As to what lies ahead, 2024 is an important year for the Goodwood-based marque since RR has entered its 120th year. On May 4, 1904, Charles Rolls and Henry Royce met for the first time, and the rest is history. The company has laid the foundation for another strong year by hiring 180 employees and bringing on board over 130 apprentices.

It’s unclear whether there will be new models carrying the Spirit of Ecstasy statuette this year, although spy shots have indicated the Cullinan is preparing to receive a subtle facelift.

Source: Rolls-Royce