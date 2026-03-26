Article Summary Each of the four vehicles can be distinguished by motifs illustrating the cardinal points of the compass.

All of them have fully polished 22-inch wheels to echo the brightwork found on yachts.

The interior features bespoke touches with hand-painted elements.

The Cullinan is by far the most successful product in the Rolls-Royce portfolio. It accounted for nearly 60% of demand last year, racking up 3,291 units. In 2025, it outsold the Ghost, Phantom, and Spectre combined. It certainly doesn’t need a limited edition to rejuvenate sales, but in Rolls-Royce’s case, every vehicle is special.

The Cullinan Yachting is a four-in-one collection that celebrates life at sea while referencing the cardinal points of the compass. North is represented by Crystal over Light Blue, while South is illustrated by Crystal over Arabian Blue. Rolls-Royce opted for a Dark Silk Teal finish for the East, while the West is rendered in Sapphire Gunmetal. All four vehicles ride on fully polished 22-inch wheels, echoing the mirror-like brightwork found on yachts.

Separating the Cullinan Yachting from the standard version is a hand-painted compass adorning the front fenders. It wouldn’t be a proper Rolls without a coachline, which in this case features a double line in Phoenix Red and Arctic White. However, what truly sets these SUVs apart is their lavish interiors, which embrace a nautical theme.

Open the door, and the first thing you’ll notice is the rope motif on the illuminated side sills. It’s a recurring theme, also found on the seat inserts, where the rigging pattern evokes nautical ropework. The seats are upholstered in Arctic White and Navy Blue leather, while above them sits the Starlight headliner with a special pattern replicating Mediterranean wind maps. For the perfect look, Rolls-Royce skipped robots and applied those fiber-optic stars by hand.

Speaking of manual labor, the dashboard and picnic tables feature hand-painted artworks, which we’re told: “capture the trailing wake of a tender at speed, bound for a yacht at anchor.” Rolls-Royce spent a couple of months perfecting the look, experimenting with techniques to combine colors before applying lacquer.

In the back, the area between the seats (known as “Waterfall” in Rolls-Royce marketing jargon) displays a compass motif made from over 40 individual pieces of veneer. As with many other elements throughout the cabin, these had to be cut and assembled manually for perfect fitment.

While pricing isn’t mentioned, you can imagine these four Cullinan luxobarges command a hefty premium over the standard V12-powered SUV. In the United States, the base version starts at nearly $450,000. Step up to the Black Badge, and you’ll be paying at least $511,000.