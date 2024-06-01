It has finally happened – the three high-performance wagons from Germany battled in a good ol’ drag race. There were several showdowns in a straight line, followed by rolling races and even a brake test. You’d be tempted to say the new AMG C63 Estate had a deficit from the get-go because of its small 2.0-liter engine. However, that turbocharged four-cylinder is heavily electrified, giving it an edge over its six-cylinder rivals.

The folks at Carwow lined up the BMW M3 Touring against the Audi RS4 Avant and the AMG C63 Estate. Despite being the heaviest of the bunch, the model from Affalterbach triumphed in all drag and rolling races. The instant response of its electric motor helped it compensate for the power deficit of the combustion engine and the car’s extra heft.

Although it dominated, save for the brake test which the RS4 won, the C63 still isn’t as appealing as its predecessor. Going from a V8 to just a four-cylinder unit is a bitter pill to swallow for enthusiasts, even if it’s quicker than the M3 and RS4. Drag and rolling racing isn’t everything since there’s more to a performance car than straight-line acceleration. The AMG not only has the smallest engine and the highest curb weight, but it’s also far more expensive.

M and RS fans would argue the math just doesn’t work in the AMG’s favor. Ultimately, customers will be the judge of that by deciding which car deserves their hard-earned money. You really can’t go wrong with any of the three since these fast wagons offer the complete package. They’re not only fast and practical but also luxurious and brimming with tech.

Those who want to take things to the next level will have to wait for the new M5 Touring (G99), AMG E63 Estate, and the next RS6 Avant. The latter will go through a name change to become the RS7 Avant.

Source: Carwow / YouTube