BMW is working on a facelift for the 5 Series, but it still wants to sell you a car today. That’s why the pre-LCI model continues to appear at auto shows, though such events are increasingly rare. This isn’t just any 5er either; it’s the long-wheelbase version. The 530Li and fully electric i5 xDrive50L are two of the 42 vehicles the BMW Group is showcasing at Auto Shanghai.

Like other recent China-specific models, the elongated 5 Series Sedan has its own codename, G68. The extended rear doors make it easy to spot as a more substantial car than the standard G60. Its stately 3105-mm (122.2-inch) wheelbase is even longer than that of the previous-generation, standard-wheelbase 7 Series (G11).

Excluding the 7 Series flagship, it’s the only model in BMW’s extensive lineup to offer the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen. Another China-exclusive feature can be found outside, where an illuminated “5” appears in the Hofmeister kink. It lights up white on gas-powered models and pulsates blue on the i5 while charging.

Overall, the 5 Series built in Dadong isn’t dramatically different from its global counterpart. Of course, there’s more rear legroom thanks to the longer wheelbase. The G68 also comes with the model logo embossed into the headrests and features two-tone upholstery with unique China-specific quilting.

BMW has sold over two million units of the 5 Series in China since local production began in 2003. It sells the latest generation in several versions, including the 525Li and this 530Li. The former is rear-wheel drive only, while the latter is available with or without xDrive. On the EV side, there’s the RWD-only i5 eDrive35L and i5 eDrive40L, along with the AWD-only i5 xDrive50L.

Meanwhile, the hotter i5 M60 and the M5 are also sold in China, but only in standard-wheelbase form, as they come from BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Germany. None of the wagons are available since long-roof models are not that big of a segment in China, where SUVs, sedans, and minivans prevail.