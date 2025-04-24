Audi entered China in 1988 and didn’t face competition from BMW for another six years. Since then, the two have battled fiercely for market share, and now, Audi is bringing in reinforcements. Notice how we wrote the brand’s name in all caps in the headline? That’s because the E5 Sportback isn’t an Audi, it’s an AUDI. Let us explain.

AUDI is a newly launched sub-brand created through a partnership between Audi and its Chinese ally, SAIC. It forgoes the iconic Four Rings and aims to attract “young, tech-savvy customers” in China, where the E5 Sportback will be sold exclusively.

So, what exactly is the E5 Sportback? Like all future AUDI-badged models, it’s fully electric. Its body style sits somewhere between an SUV and a wagon, though it leans more toward the latter. Without the all-caps branding, we’d struggle to tell whether this car is an AUDI, an Audi, or something else entirely.

This is a big vehicle. It stretches 4,881 mm (192.1 in) in length, spans 1,959 mm (77.1 in) in width, and stands 1,478 mm (58.1 in) tall. Compared to the BMW i5 Touring, it’s 179 mm (7 in) shorter, 59 mm (2.3 in) wider, and 37 mm (1.4 in) lower. However, it’s worth noting that the electric 5 Series wagon is not sold in China.

Although the E5 doesn’t carry the familiar Audi design language, we’re told that the firm’s R&D center in Germany tuned the car. It’s offered in four power outputs: 295 hp, 402 hp, 570 hp, and a whopping 776 hp. The top-tier model sprints from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.4 seconds. Chinese buyers can choose between rear- and all-wheel drive variants.

The E5 Sportback features a hefty 100-kWh battery, delivering up to 770 kilometers (478 miles) of range, though that’s probably based on the more generous CLTC testing cycle. Thanks to its 800-volt fast charging capability, it can regain 370 kilometers (230 miles) of range in just 10 minutes.

Inside, the E5 Sportback looks nothing like an Audi we’re used to. A massive 27-inch 4K display dominates the dashboard, described as “stunning” and “impressive,” though some might find it overwhelming. A touch-operated control bar sits below the main screen, flanked by two smaller displays that show feeds from exterior cameras, replacing traditional mirrors.

The five-seat cabin offers a nearly flat floor, made possible by a dedicated EV platform. Like many modern Chinese EVs, physical controls are nearly nonexistent. In China’s 2025, almost everything is screen-based or touch-operated. Other features include a 50-watt wireless charging pad with active cooling and speakers built directly into the headrests.

The E5 Sportback launches in China this summer, with two more AUDI models set to follow in 2026 and 2027.

Photos: AUDI